Aviation American Gin hits a new high

British Airways has launched Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation American Gin on board its long and short-haul flights. Customers on long-haul routes will be offered it from the in-flight menu and short-haul customers will be able to buy it from the on-board Speedbird café.

The partnership builds on the opening of an Aviation Gin bar in the airline’s Club Lounge in JFK airport in October 2021, which also offers Betty Buzz, a line of non-alcoholic mixers from Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively.

Aviation was founded in Portland in 2006 and is infused with a democratic blend of botanicals – cardamom, coriander, French lavender, anise seed, sarsaparilla, juniper, and two kinds of orange peel.

Tom Stevens, British Airways’ Director of Brand and Customer Experience said: “Offering our customers a premium experience throughout their journey is important to us. Partnering with Aviation American Gin is another great addition to our on-board service. We hope our customers join us in celebrating, with a refreshing gin and tonic.”

Gareth Williams, International Brand Director at Aviation said: “We’re so excited to get on board with the UK flag carrier British Airways and take Aviation American Gin to new heights – the sky! Through this partnership, we’re keen to enhance each traveller’s experience with a deliciously refreshing Aviation Gin cocktail for flyers to enjoy on journeys near and far, offering an American twist on this quintessentially British drink!”

The partnership is being launched with a hilarious alternative safety video starring Reynolds.

“This aircraft is equipped with Aviation Gin,” Reynolds says. “Please ensure your seatbelt is fastened whenever drinking it. Spilling even one drop of the world’s highest-rated gin will result in you being duct taped to your seat for the remainder of the flight.”

“In the event of loss of cabin pressure, Aviation Gin will automatically fall from the panel above your head,” he continues. “You’re welcome.”

Watch it below:

Aviation American Gin available for purchase in Australia via Dan Murphy’s, BoozeBud, First Choice Liquor, Vintage Cellars, and all good independents.

Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin sponsors NFL