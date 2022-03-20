Coopers releases 160th anniversary red ale

Coopers turns 160 this year and it’s releasing a unique Australian-style Red Ale to celebrate the milestone.

Managing Director and Chief Brewer Dr Tim Cooper said Regency Park Red Ale, which features the location of Coopers’ South Australian brewery, was the perfect addition to its portfolio in this celebratory year.

“Coopers has been crafting traditional ales since 1862, when Thomas Cooper began brewing with the exclusive use of malt and hops in his brews,” Dr Cooper said.

“Now, in 2022, we’re pleased to expand our portfolio with the limited-edition Regency Park Red Ale to mark the special occasion of our 160th birthday.”

Coopers Regency Park offers a twist on the classic Red Ale style, which originates from Ireland.

“The use of drum-roasted caramel malts creates a rich red hue, while Coopers’ signature top fermentation and natural conditioning contributes to the full flavour and the cloudy appearance from the fine yeast sediment,” Dr Cooper said.

“A selection of all-Australian hops, including Eclipse and Melba, delivers a delicious hop- forward aroma. Drinkers can expect flavour notes of stone fruit, grapefruit, mint, and zesty orange peel.”

The brew will be available in kegs and 375ml can format from late March. It has an ABV of 5.5% and a bitterness level of 40 IBU.

