Australian Cocktail Month tickets are now on sale

Australian Cocktail Month is back and bigger than ever in 2022! The initiative was developed to champion the Australian cocktail industry and support bars and bartenders as they welcomed guests back into their venues following COVID-19 closures and restrictions of 2020, 2021 and early 2022.

Throughout May 2022, Australian Cocktail Month will showcases cocktails, spirits, bartenders and 145 bars across 12 cities.

Those holding Australian Cocktail Month tickets will enjoy delicious cocktails at handpicked partner venues in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Darwin, Geelong, Gold Coast, Hobart, Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth, Sydney and Wollongong. The $20 (plus booking fee) ticket allows guests access to a special menu of cocktails created exclusively for the month.

The menu will be available at participating venues, with cocktails priced at $14, and non- alcoholic options at $10. The Australian Cocktail Month ticket can be used at any participating venue throughout May.

Founded by influential industry figure Penny Sippe, ACM will feature local brands including Archie Rose, Brix, Farmer’s Wife, Feels Botanicals, Four Pillars, Great Ocean Road, Hickson Road, Idle Hour, Karu, Milton Rum, Morris Whisky, Mr Black, Needle & Pin, Poor Tom’s, Prohibition Liquor Co, Regal Rogue, Saint Felix, Starward and West Winds.

Jangling Jacks, Hickson House, Apollonia, Sammy Jnr and the soon to open Jolene’s are some of the bars participating in Sydney. Included in the 24 venues taking part in Melbourne are Black Pearl, Lover, Caretakers Cottage, Nick & Nora’s and The Everleigh, while Maybe Mae, Hains & Co, Alfred’s Bar, Bar Torino and Hennessy Rooftop Bar among others will be welcoming guests in Adelaide. Brisbane bars offering the Australian Cocktail Month menu will include The Gresham, Savile Row, Death and Taxes, Blackbird and Frog’s Hollow Saloon.

A tight precinct of six bars each in Canberra, Darwin, Geelong, Gold Coast, Hobart, Newcastle, Perth and Wollongong will complete the offering.

Australian Cocktail Month will also play host to a range of international brands. Like gin? Bombay Sapphire, Citadelle, Fords, Hendrick’s, Malfy Limone, Peddlers and Warner’s Rhubarb will be on offer. Tequila more your thing? Patrón and Sesión will be showcased. Prefer whisk(e)y? Then get excited for Balvenie, Benriach, Buffalo Trace, Glenfiddich, Shanky’s Whip and Sheep Dog cocktails.

Grey Goose and Titos will provide the perfect opportunity for bartenders to create spectacular cocktails, Bacardi, Diplomatico, Plantation and Rumbullion! will delight the rum lovers and finally Hennessy and Stambecco round out the spirit offering. Australian bartenders will literally be mixing these spirits with the best – Monin syrups and purees along with the highly prized Fever-Tree mixers round out the products bartenders will be using to craft their Australian Cocktail Month creations.

Recognising that the desire for low or no alcohol options is continuing to grow, Australian Cocktail Month has partnered again with Lyre’s and their exquisite range of lovingly crafted non-alcoholic spirits allowing guests to partake without compromising on what makes Australian bars great: the cocktail experience (and loads of flavour).

Australian Cocktail Month tickets are on sale now – head to www.australiancocktailmonth.com.au to grab yours and to see the full list of participating bars.