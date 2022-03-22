Four Pillars releases Fresh Yuzu Gin

Four Pillars has extended its well-known love affair with bright, citrus flavour by adding a new Fresh Yuzu Gin to the family.

Its affection for citrus started with oranges in Rare Dry Gin, then finger limes in Navy Strength Gin and continued through blood orange, grapefruit, cumquat and bergamot.

Over the past four or five years, there’s been another citrus slowly edging its way into the distiller’s heart: yuzu. After several experiments over the years, it was decided that it was time for a more permanent fixture for this increasingly in-demand yellow citrus fruit in the Four Pillars line up.

Native to China, Tibet and Japan, yuzu is a citrus fruit with aromatics that are a mix of lemon, mandarin, cumquat and grapefruit.

Made with yuzu grown just up the road from the distiller’s Healesville home in the Ovens Valley, the gin is bright, aromatic and dry.

Four Pillars Co-founder and Distiller Cam Mackenzie said: “Yuzu brings amazing aromatics that are a mix of lemon, mandarin, cumquat and grapefruit – all bright and fresh citrus notes – while the addition of finger lime adds some deeper

citrus character.”

“We’ve also learnt a lot – from the best – in our adventures making gin with Japanese friends, so in our take on Yuzu gin, we’ve used ginger, turmeric and sencha genmaicha, a Japanese green tea with roasted brown rice, for depth of flavour. A canvas of

strong pine-needle juniper and a bit of lemon myrtle add a touch of lemon curd.”

COSMOPOLI-GIN

50mL Fresh Yuzu Gin

30mL cranberry juice

15mL fresh lime juice

10mL triple sec

5mL sugar syrup [1:1]

Orange

METHOD: Shake ingredients over ice then fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with orange zest.

Fresh Yuzu Gin has an RRP of $80. Available from www.fourpillarsgin.com and from Four Pillars Gin Shops in Healesville, Victoria and Surry Hills, NSW from 31 March and rolling out into all good bottle shops throughout April.