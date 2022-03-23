Hard FIZZ releases new retro lychee flavour

Hard seltzer brand Hard FIZZ is going back to the future, releasing a new “retro” flavour, Lychee and Apple.

The new release is a nod to lychee flavoured cocktails, which hit peak popularity in the early nineties. It is the brand’s fifth retail flavour, and is now available in outlets nationwide.

Hard FIZZ CEO Wade Tiller said the flavour had been in the works for a while.

“Our other flavours have a very tropical taste to them but we always wanted to play around with some pome fruit and this is the result,” he said. “It compliments our range and gives the consumer an option. I’m just old enough to remember the original lychee fad so it’s a bit of a throwback for me, personally.”

“There’s absolutely nothing on the market like it,” added Hard FIZZ head brewer Paul Wootton. “I love experimenting with the flavours. It’s a bit of trial and error but we’ve definitely hit the mark.”

Lychee and Apple has been available exclusively on tap at the brand’s Gold Coast brewery, FIZZ HQ, since November and has already sold 1200 units, or about 600 litres – easily its highest seller.

“You can’t argue with that,” Tiller said. “That’s the beauty of our brewery – we can in fact test our new flavours to see if they’re worth putting into production and Lychee and Apple is a great example of that.”

The new flavour is now ranged in Liquor Legends, Bottlemart and Cellarbrations outlets around the country.

