me&u appoints CEO to drive growth in Australia

Hospitality technology company me&u has appointed Katrina Barry as CEO, as founder Stevan Premutico focuses his attention on the brand’s global expansion.

Most recently the Managing Director of Trafalgar and Contiki at The Travel Corporation, Katrina led Contiki’s digital transformation, resulting in renewed relevance amongst a younger audience. Barry’s legacy within the tourism sector saw her top Travel Weekly’s Women in Travel Power List. Combined with her background in financial services within businesses like Virgin Active Australia and McKinsey, me&u said this made her the ideal choice to lead its Australian operations and support the expansion into UK and US markets.

Premutico said: “Since launching in 2019, me&u has experienced rapid growth; with the company on track to achieve an annualised total transaction value of US $1 billion by year’s end. With over 80% market share of Australia’s top pub groups, between January and December 2021, me&u generated 985% more revenue than the same period in 2020.

“Katrina brings with her the depth of experience we need to navigate the changing face of the hospitality industry, and firmly establish me&u’s role in creating better experiences for customers and venues through tech and innovation. With a successful track record in creating a culture that provides purpose, nurtures development, and offers professional fulfillment, Katrina is passionate about combining these with a clear business strategy and a focus on evolution.”

me&u said Barry’s background in transforming the customer experience will be critical to its continued adoption, as it evolves its product offering to suit changing customer needs and expectations, alongside those of its venue partners. It will also support the expansion of the me&u team, which has seen over 205% growth since the start of 2021.

Barry said: “I am incredibly excited to join such a fast-paced business that is breaking new ground and changing the face of hospitality. I was instantly drawn to what Stevan has built with me&u; a force for good created by hospitality for hospitality. me&u has a clear goal to blend great tech with great customer service in order to build a better future for the sector. I’m looking forward to continuing to cement our role as the leader in creating an efficient and frictionless dining experience for both customers and venues alike.”

ALH partners with me&u across its 330+ venues