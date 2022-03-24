Where to find Australia’s best pisco cocktails

Mixologists from Canberra and Hobart have created Australia’s best pisco cocktails for 2022, with PROMPERÚ – the Commission for the Promotion of Peruvian Exports and Tourism – announcing Brett Nebauer from Onzieme Restaurant as the winner of the Pisco Aperitivo Cocktail Competition.

Nebauer’s Agua Bendita cocktail, while Bar Magda’s Matt Venables in Auckland took the trophy for New Zealand with his Masters Muse creation.

Rachel Mynczywor from Rude Boy in Hobart was awarded the Australia runner-up prize for her High Noon cocktail (below), with PJ Renaud from Parasol & Swing in Auckland taking the second place prize for New Zealand for his Cola Agria cocktail.

This year, bartenders from both nations were challenged to craft an aperitivo-style cocktail using Pisco, the spirit of Peru, as the base ingredient. The judges said the two winning cocktails were complex, creative and truly captured the essence of aperitivo while highlighting the versatility of the Peruvian spirit.

The competition was held by PROMPERÚ, in partnership with a selection of Peru’s premium Pisco distillers Barsol, Pucara Pisco, Del Parral, De Carral, and Santiago Queirolo. This is the first time the competition was open to bartenders in New Zealand.

Mario Vargas, Trade Commissioner of Peru to Australia and New Zealand said of the entries: “It has been fantastic to see Pisco being embraced by such talented mixologists across Australia and New Zealand. Every cocktail entered demonstrated the aperitivo-style at its best and showcased the complex character and versatility of Pisco as a key ingredient to a well-balanced cocktail. I want to extend my congratulations to our two worthy winners for producing such exceptional cocktails.”

The competition was judged based on taste, style, creativity and inspirational use of the aperitivo theme.

“The calibre of entries was seriously high this year. So many unexpected interpretations of what makes a good Aperitivo-style drink, it was a huge effort for us to select the finalists and ultimately the winners. In the end, the cocktails that put Pisco front and centre while surprising us with interesting and complex flavour combinations shone through,” Pisco Aperitivo judge Mike Bennie said.

“The winning Australian entry was thoughtful and clever – showing great originality. The combination of sweet, savoury, fig leaf, cacao – it all works, brilliant drink. And from New Zealand – delicious! Absinthe and cranberry worked superbly here. The flavours were balanced, delicate but quietly complex. A stellar entry.”

PROMPERÚ will release a selection of the finalist cocktails and the recipes to craft these delicious drinks from home on its website at https://www.peruaustraliatrade.com/.

Sipping Australia’s best pisco cocktail