NSW gets its first electric beer truck

The first electric beer truck in NSW has been unveiled by Tooheys New in partnership with BevChain. It will deliver kegs produced at the carbon neutral Tooheys Brewery in Lidcombe to pubs, clubs and bars around metropolitan Sydney.

The move marks new era for one of the state’s oldest and most-loved beer brands, which is tackling its carbon emissions all the way from the brewery to the tap bank at pubs.

The fully carbon neutral Tooheys New electric truck is the latest in a suite of carbon reduction initiatives adopted by leading brewer Lion, which in 2020 became Australia’s first Climate Active accredited carbon neutral brewer and has committed to achieving a net zero value chain by 2050.

The Tooheys Brewery in Lidcombe, which is also NSW’s biggest brewery, became the anchor partner in the world’s first industry-scale aggregated Power Purchase Agreement in 2019, pooling its energy needs with participating venues in partnership with the AHA NSW.

Lion Australia Managing Director David Smith said: “After more than 150 years of brewing one of NSW’s most-loved brands, the iconic Tooheys brand is taking on a NEW challenge, introducing the state’s first electric beer truck, which Sydney-siders can expect to see delivering kegs fresh from the brewery in Lidcombe to venues across the city.

“It’s a testament to the enduring relevance of the brand that Tooheys continues to innovate, so that we’re not only delivering the freshest beers for consumers but doing so in a way that helps shift the industry forward. We have certainly come a long way since Tooheys was delivered on the back of a horse-drawn carriage in the early days.”

Based on anticipated usage, at least 60 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions (CO2-e) will be avoided annually with this vehicle compared to the same size Euro 6 diesel powered truck.

BevChain President Misha Shliapnikoff said that this trucks operation is underpinned by BevChain and Linfox’s Leading the Way 2025 business strategy, striving to Act Sustainably through the GreenFox program.

“BevChain is excited to introduce the first electric truck for Lion,” he said. “This truck will be powered by clean energy from our automated distribution centre next to the Lion brewery in Auburn, NSW. As Lion’s logistics partner, we’re committed to working with Lion to reduce our carbon emissions and meet our shared sustainability targets.”

