Byron Bay to host natural wine fair

Byron Bay’s first natural wine fair – FULL MOON – featuring more than 20 producers, growers and distributors, will be held on May 14.

All the producers and importers attending produce biodynamic or organically farmed wines with little intervention in the cellar. Their wines are pure, kind to the planet, free of chemical inputs or alterations besides the use of small amounts of sulphur dioxide where necessary.

At $65, ticket holders will enjoy a two-hour tasting session (12-2pm or 3-5pm), which includes a branded wine glass on

entry, and the opportunity to sample wine with all 20 producers. Each producer will have two to four wines on offer, exposing ticket holders to up to 80 different wines, as well as personal conversations with each.

Due to the devastating impact of the recent Northern Rivers floods, FULL MOON will donate all profits raised on the day to the Koori Mail ‘Rebuild Fund’. Koori Mail is Australia’s national aboriginal newspaper that is 100% indigenous owned.

Since the flood hit, Koori Mail Lismore became a hub for the local response and local Bundjalung woman Ella Bancroft spearheaded the assisting of those in the local community. Ella Bancroft will also join FULL MOON to discuss the

importance of Koori Mail’s efforts.

The wine line-up includes cult Australian favourite Owen Latta, local hero Jarred Dixon of Jilly Wine Co; Australian natural wine darlings Tim and Monique from the Adelaide Hills and their Manon wines, dynamic duo Chateau Acid, celebrated chef Dave Verheul who is leading lights in Australia’s burgeoning vermouth movement with micro-batches of Saison vermouth, and LoFi wines bringing a collection of local and international producers with a focus on low-intervention in the cellar and a passion for good drinking in the glass.

The bar will be serving drinks all day from 12pm-10pm, and from 5.30pm everyone can get can their boogie on with

local DJ talent In The Flowers (5:30-8pm in the garden), and DJ Charlie Chux (8:30-10pm indoors). Expect many

rare varietal wines by the glass from $15, and pizza by Milk & Honey.

The fair is the brainchild f co-owners and renowned sommeliers Russ Berry, James Audas and Tom Sheer at Luna Wine Store.

“Long before opening the doors at Luna Wine Store, I’ve wanted to create an environment in Byron that allows people to connect with the wines they love to drink,” Berry said. “We are hoping to now make meaningful connection also with first nations people within our communities, FULL MOON is our fun way of bringing the community together to enjoy the company of some of the country’s most exciting producers whilst also being able to help some people that really need it right now.

“We want to create an environment where people want to engage, learn and ask questions, as well as tasting a few

wines and having a dance.”

FULL MOON by Luna Wine Store will be held at Secret Garden in Byron Bay. Tickets are on sale now via www.lunawinestore.com