FELLR celebrates The Land of Fizz

Aussie seltzer brand FELLR showcased the works of Ondine Seabrook and Cloudy Rhodes this week in an exhibition called “A Land of Fizz”.

Co-founders Andy Skora and Will Morgan invited photographer and filmmaker Cloudy Rhodes and landscape painter Ondine Seabrook to embark on a journey into the Snowy Mountains of NSW to reconnect as old friends and forge new memories in the natural world.

As they wandered through through blooming wildflowers and across icy rivers, enjoying a few FELLRs on the way, they disconnected from the distractions of everyday life to find a refreshed way to create. Discover their journey here.

Cloudy is an ADG winning and AACTA nominated director and has directed work and shot editorials including music videos, short films, and television commercials for multiple international brands and partners. Their short films have reached international festival acclaim, most recently with their 2021 film ‘Beautiful They’ – a personal, auto-biographical piece – premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival’s 20th anniversary edition.

Ondine is a Sydney based landscape painter, graduating from the National Art School in 2017. Her works swing between being a response to place, and a reaction to materials, depending on what stage is at in her very process driven practice.

The launch event for Land of Fizz was held at China Heights Gallery in Surry Hills, Sydney.

Guests drank FELLR brewed alcoholic seltzers Watermelon, Passionfruit, Dry & Lime, Lime & Soda and FELLR Cocktail Seltzers Watermelon Margarita, and the newly launched Passionfruit Martini, while enjoying food from FISHBOWL.

Entertainment included a special DJ performance by Cousin and a short film by Sam Brumby.

Fellr founders on the secrets to seltzer success