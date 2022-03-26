Furphy Beer celebrates AFL star Buddy Franklin’s 1000th goal

Sydney Swans star Buddy Franklin became just the sixth player in AFL history to kick 1000 Premiership goals last night, booting four majors on Friday night to send Sydney into meltdown.

He achieved the milestone in front of his home crowd in the 17.5 (107) to 10.17 (77) win over Geelong. There were wild scenes as fans emptied the stands and poured onto the SCG.

Official beer partner for the Sydney Swans, Furphy Beer, has commemorated the momentous occasion with a unique piece of memorabilia: the superstar’s size 13 left boot forged in glass.

Coinciding with the national roll out of Furphy Crisp, the brand has created the ‘Un-Buddy- believable’ glass boot to celebrate one of the biggest milestones in AFL history (only five other players have achieved 1000 goals).

Lion Portfolio Director Craft and Premium Malcolm Eadie said: “Furphy as a brand has an incredible story, and we celebrate the art of great Australian storytelling. The Sydney Swans partnership is one we’re super proud of and we thought what better story to share with fans than Lance Franklin’s 1000th with a Furphy Crisp and a glass boot.”

Furphy commissioned a glass artist to create 10 of the unique glass boots (valued at $1000).To be in the chance of winning one, fans need to send a snap or video of them celebrating Franklin scoring the 1000th goal with the hashtag #unBuddybelieveable. Go to https://furphybeer.com.au/unbuddybelievable-1000/ for further details on how to enter.