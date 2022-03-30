Westward Whiskey launches Cask Strength

Westward Whiskey has expanded its offering in Australia with Westward Cask Strength, a barrel strength version of its original American Single Malt.

The brand’s fourth permanent expression joins Westward American Single Malt, Westward American Single Malt Stout Cask and Westward American Single Malt Pinot Noir Cask.

Cask Strength has already earned recognition as the highest-rated American Single Malt, with a Double Gold award at the San Francisco Spirits Competition, the industry’s most prestigious awards judging.

Thomas Mooney, Founder and CEO of Westward Whiskey, launched the new expression via Zoom at nel. restaurant last week. He was an eloquent and engaging virtual host, despite it being 2am in Portland Oregon, the home of Westward.

The evening kicked off with the most delicious Westward Old Fashioned that Drinks Digest has ever sipped, created by nel. mixologist Nick Chapman with a homemade fig syrup.

Mooney said the whiskey best reflects the finesse of Westward’s talented team of brewers-turned-distillers and the beauty and bounty of the American Northwest.

Cask-strength whiskey is bottled from the barrel, completely unadulterated (meaning it hasn’t been diluted with water) and is generally between 60 to 65 percent ABV. Whiskey usually has an ABV in forties.

Mooney explained that with cask strength whiskies are booming because they give more intensity of flavour.

Cask Strength accentuates the region’s rich, locally malted barley, the flavourful beer created in-house with classic ale yeast, and the newly charred American Oak barrels matured in Oregon.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our flagship portfolio of whiskeys as we continually reimagine what single malts can be,” he said. “We first introduced Cask Strength at the demand of our local Oregon fans, and since then there has been huge interest from whiskey lovers both locally and globally for quality high proof options, so we’re looking forward to having Australians be able to try our Cask Strength.”

Westward American Single Malt Whiskey Cask Strength reflects toasted almond, graham cracker, and black pepper aromas. Flavours include sesame, tobacco leaf and cacao, with a honeyed, deep fiery malt finish.

It was a delicious match to the menu created by chef Nelly Robinson at nel. Nelly is akin to an Aussie Heston Blumenthal with his unique, innovative creations. The Westward dinner included tomato marshmallows, snapper tartare marinated in whiskey, whiskey pepper marinated steak and a divine sticky toffee whiskey pudding.

Cask Strength is available for purchase from Cambridge Cellars and Boozebud. RRP$199.