Brouhaha launches first 100% Aussie recycled plastic can carrier

Brouhaha has partnered with Ecogrip to launch first 100% Australian recycled plastic can carrier, addressing the rising environmental impact of single-use consumer goods in Australia.

Four packs of Brouhaha’s core and seasonal range will now reach bottle stores and homes across the country encased in locally made and manufactured, environmentally-friendly packaging that for the first time bypasses imported alternatives.

With a no-waste ethos and circular economy focus that extends from the brew house to the restaurant and beyond, Brouhaha

Director Matt Jancauskas said until last year, North American recycled plastics were the only can carrier options available to

distribute product to his national customer base.

“There’s a misconception that when we pick up a recycled product that we’re buying into a greener and more environmentally friendly vision, when in fact we’re unfortunately missing the full picture,” said Jancauskas.

“By bringing in recycled plastics from overseas, we’re not utilising the surplus of our own waste that we have available to use, nor are we addressing the wastage and contribution to landfill and the flow on environmental impacts in our own backyard.

“Our partnership with Ecogrip allows us to utilise resources in a more considered way, with conscious packaging that combats Australia’s plastics crisis. It also means that as a brand, we’re staying true to our local supply chains and commitment to sustainable practices.”

On average, Australian’s use 130kg of plastic per person each year, of which only 9% is recycled.

“We’re using an all white Ecogrip can carrier that is most easily recognisable by the infrared waste sorters in Australian plants, as materiality and transparency is another barrier that can obstruct our efforts to recycle,” said Jancauskas.

A third-generation business owner specialising in consumer goods packaging, Director of Ecogrip Jonathon Buntz said the idea for 100% localised packaging was crystalised during the 2020 pandemic when global supply chains were disrupted, highlighting the reliance on imported goods.

“Even if that plastic is recycled in the country of origin, fundamentally we’re still importing plastic. We are also under-utilising our own waste in Australia and a staggering 30,000 tonnes of plastic is finding its way into our waterways and oceans

each year,” said Buntz.

“We wanted to create a solution that avoided virgin materials, increased the market life of post-consumer goods, closed the

recycling loop and reduced reliance on these external supply chains.

“The end result is a smarter packaging solution that keeps all manufacturing processes on shore and environmentally

accountable. We are proud to say that Brouhaha was the first brewery to come on board and look forward to a long partnership in the future.”