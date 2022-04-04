AVC to rebrand retail outlets under LMG banners

Australian Venue Co is rebranding its 21 liquor retail outlets under Liquor Marketing Group (LMG) banners. The stores, spread throughout five states, will operate under the Bottlemart, SipnSave and Harry Brown retail banners.

LMG CEO Gavin Saunders said: “AVC’s portfolio is strong in both numbers and iconic venues and LMG is thrilled to have been appointed as their preferred partner.

“This exciting new partnership is built on a foundation of shared business goals – both AVC and LMG are steadfast in our commitment to creating exceptional, local customer experiences and delivering excellence at scale.

“We look forward to working closely with AVC to expand our brand reach and bring the Bottlemart, SipnSave and Harry Brown retail and eCommerce offers to many more locations across the country and unlock further growth opportunities within each of these venues.”

AVC Chief Operating Officer Craig Ellison added: “We share a similar ethos to LMG of empowering our managers to tailor their business to the local community, so it’s a really strong alignment for us. LMG offers tailored marketing support to their member stores, which allows the store manager to stay in the driver’s seat and deliver customer experience designed specifically for the local community.”

Store Manager Kenny Duff (above), whose liquor outlet in Whitsundays Plaza was recently rebranded to Bottlemart, said: “The rebranding to Bottlemart has been a definite win for the business. It has provided customers with a refreshed shopping experience supported by a fantastic marketing and promotional program (both instore and online); we are already getting strong feedback on the great deals offered. The support from the Bottlemart Team has been excellent and they are always on

hand with market insights and growth opportunities for the business. I foresee a strong and prosperous future for all involved.”

