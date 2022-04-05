Blackwood Bondi, the new venue from the crew at Cronulla diner Blackwood Pantry, has opened at the vibrant Seven Ways hub, with a cocktail list courtesy of Maybe Sammy.

Run and owned by three mates Daniel Sorridimi, Rob Lechowicz and Paul Pisani (above), Blackwood Bondi is open seven-

days a week for breakfast, brunch and lunch, then swings into casual dining at nights from Friday to Sunday.

Michelin-star-trained co-owner and Executive Chef, Rob Lechowicz, has pulled together a bright and broad menu that changes seasonally leaning towards bold Mediterranean (to match the interiors) and Asian flavours with French grounding (Lechowicz did his apprenticeship under the Australian godfather of French cuisine Tony Bilson).

When the sun goes down, expect bigger ticket items like Chargrilled Split Prawns, Pecorino-crumbed Veal Cotoletta or Truffle Casarecce teamed with a sharp drinks list and some of the best cocktails going around Bondi, curated by Maybe Sammy.

Maybe Sammy’s Vince Lombardo has lent a hand to make sure the drinks offering is Bondi-fit with cocktails like a Paloma 33 with Don Julio and grapefruit, a Sebastian Spritz featuring peach liqueur, Aperol, Prosecco and yuzu soda and even a Croissant Martini with almond croissant-soaked vodka, Mr Black and espresso.

Breakfast cocktails include a Bloody Mary pumped with Sriracha and a Breakfast Club martini juicy with gin and yuzu marmalade.

The drinks list covers all bases from Ruinart to magnums of Provencal rosé to Young Henrys Newtowner and a strong Tequila list. Coffee is by Reformatory Lab and tea by T Totaler.

Blackwood’s spacious, Med-inspired interiors have been brought to life by Richards Stanisich, the design outfit behind award-winning Hotel Rose Bay, 12 Micron and once lauded, Sepia Restaurant.

The fit-out is relaxed with colours drawn from the Pacific Ocean just minutes away, and include materials that celebrate imperfection like the stand-out textured green stone floor that ties the interiors to the outdoor seating that spills out onto the park adjacent. A collection of handmade ceramic plates by artist Adrienne Richards is a major focal point, poised above a sage-green banquette.