Young Henrys celebrates 10 years with anniversary brew

Young Henrys is celebrating its decade anniversary this month and marking the monumental milestone with a limited-edition barrel-aged red ale, 10 Years Strong.

Brewed last year, 10 Years Strong was aged in rum and port casks and blended to give a deep, rich level of complexity. The celebratory beer will be given away to customers whenever they buy any two six or four packs of their regular Young Henrys favourites as a special thank you to those who’ve supported them throughout 10 special years.

Born in 2012, the brewer’s first release was Natural Lager, with the very first Newtowner also being released later that year, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the brewery’s neighbourhood. In 2014, Young Henrys opened its doors to its distillery, where the award-winning Noble Cut Gin was born, snagging a gold at the 2020 San Francisco Spirit Awards. Over the years, Young Henrys has been able to grow its team to 70, allowing it to expand its reach nationally.

Outside of the beer world, sustainability has been a core value in the Young Henrys ethos. Doing its part to keep the earth green, Young Henrys partnered with UTS to launch The Algae Project. A sustainability initiative aimed to reduce carbon emissions in the brewing process, the ground-breaking project has caught the attention from all over the world. The Newtown locals also had two solar farms installed above their brewery allowing for 100% of power generated through renewable energy.

“So here we are, 10 Years Young. A decade of late nights and dim lights, of fun and of friends, of mis-steps and mistakes, of loud music and unforgettable experiences,” said co-founders Richard Adamson and Oscar McMahon. “It’s been tough, joyous, emotional, hilarious and never boring, and what more can you ask from a decade of your existence? We are absolutely thankful to be standing exactly where we are today. To our wonderful crew, to all of our customers/mates, to all of the bands, artists, festivals, the whole YH extended family and to YOU, the person holding this can of Barrel Aged Red Ale, you have all helped Young Henrys become 10 YEARS STRONG, and we thank you.”