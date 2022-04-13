Australia’s most admired wine brands

Six Australian wine producers have scored a place on Drinks International’s annual World’s Most Admired Wine Brands list, a prestigious line-up of the 50 most loved and respected wine brands globally.

Now in its 12th year, the annual list is decided by an academy of top retailers, sommeliers, buyers and Masters of Wine from six continents.

After a challenging year for Australia’s wine producers, the growing number of local winemakers on the list is a promising sign for Australian wineries eager to break new ground in international markets and demonstrate the increasing quality of Australian wines.

Penfolds came in at No.2 on the list, 19 Crimes at No.18, Henschke at No.21, Yellow Tail at No.24, Yalumba at No.33 and McWilliam’s at No.45.

Spanish producer Familia Torres has retained its crown as The World’s Most Admired Wine Brand after topping the list for 2022.

Drinks International editor Shay Waterworth said: “The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands 2022 showcases the most iconic, innovative and respected producers in the world.

“Earning a place on this prestigious list is a serious achievement given the thousands of brands around the world and I congratulate those in our top 50 this year. The chosen producers have earned the respect of hundreds of wine professionals and experts from around the world.

“Within the list are the regional champions who are leading the way in their respected wine markets to earn the respect of our Academy of voters.”

McWilliam’s debuts on Most Admired Wine Brands list

McWilliam’s Wines made its debut on Drinks International’s annual list at No.45.

The global recognition comes a year after the winery was purchased by its Riverina neighbours, Calabria Family Wine Group, proving the partnership between the two family wineries is already off to a promising start.

According to Calabria, the debut of McWilliam’s Wines on the list reflects the significant development in the winery’s journey over the last two years.

Global Brand Ambassador Scott McWilliam (above, right, with Andrew Calabria) said: “The growing collection of Australian wineries on this distinguished list is hugely exciting for our industry. We commend all of the notable Australian producers who have received a mention this year.

“For McWilliam’s Wines to earn a spot among the most respected wineries in the world is a testament to our perseverance, rich heritage, and unique partnership that we have formed with Calabria Family Wines.”

The complete list is available on the Drinks International website here.