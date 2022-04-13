Dan Murphy’s opens first Cellar premium wine store

Dan Murphy’s has opened the first concept store in its new Cellar chain, which has some of the world’s most hard-to-find wines for sale, including a $160,000 bottle of 1951 Penfolds Grange.

The store is located on Sydney’s Lower North Shore in Lane Cove, with a curated range of hard-to-find bottles displayed in a sophisticated, high-tech setting.

“We know that customers are drinking better, which is why we wanted to create destinations where wine lovers can discover and access some of the best wines from Australia and the world,” said Dan Murphy’s Managing Director Alex Freudmann.

Aside from the bottle of 1951 Penfolds Grange, the Cellar also ranges Burgundy’s Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, widely considered to produce the world’s best Pinot Noir, with some drops at $20,000 per bottle. In total, the Cellar has a range of more than 2800 different products, however, about 350 of these are so rare that the Cellar only has one or two bottles available.

The Cellar’s most premium wines can be found in its Icon Room (above), which houses fine wines starting from $150.

“We’re expecting some wine loving customers to travel interstate to visit us to discover the range and access the wines we have in this store,” said Dan Murphy’s Cellar Lane Cove store manager Walter Henao (pictured main) – an experienced sommelier with a WSET diploma. “We can, of course, arrange for safe and convenient home delivery of these highly coveted drops as well.”

Technology has been used to enhance the customer experience and to preserve the wines; the entire Cellar is fully temperature controlled at 17C degrees which is considered the ideal temperature for storing red wine, it also features state-of-the-art wine cabinets for storing other varieties at their ideal temperatures and enomatic machines to enable tastings of premium wines.

All team members of Dan Murphy’s Cellar are educated or experienced in wine, with some having been sommeliers at some of the best restaurants in Sydney or having worked in wineries.

Customers will also be able to connect with them directly when they’re not in store thanks to the Merchant’s Signature Service, a personalised virtual clienteling service which is new to Dan Murphy’s.

“Customers will be able to live-chat with the Cellar’s experts directly from our cellar during opening hours, which will help us to offer a highly trusted and personalised service digitally,” store manager Walter Henao said.

The Cellar will hold on-demand tastings every day of the week and will also be hosting a range of events, including wine masterclasses, winemaker hosted tastings, new vintage releases and food and wine pairing tastings.

“As a wine professional, I’m excited to be part of this new amazing concept! My team and I look forward to helping customers find the perfect wine at all price points, whether that’s $20 or $200,” Henao said.

Dan Murphy’s Cellar is located on 231 Burns Bay Rd, Lane Cove. Opening hours are Sunday to Wednesday from 10am to 8pm, Thursday to Saturday 10am to 9pm.

The retailer has also lodged plans to create a Cellar store in Sydney’s Martin Place as part of a $2million development that includes a function space.