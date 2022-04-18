The finalists for the 36th annual Dulux Colour Awards have been announced, with 11 drinking venues in the mix.

The hospitality finalists from the ‘Commercial Interior – Public and Hospitality’ category include:

Tokyo Private Dining by Ewert Leaf (VIC)

Astor Hotel Albury (above) by Techne Architecture + Interior Design (NSW)

Rutherford’s Corner by Alter Space Interiors in collaboration with OLSK (VIC)

Ursula’s Paddington (below) by Brahman Perera (NSW)

Chancery Lane by Bergman and Co. (VIC)

Robata by Ewert Leaf (VIC)

Auterra Wine Bar by IF Architecture (VIC)

St. Alma Freshwater (pictured main) by Five Foot One Design (NSW)

Restaurant Botanic by Williams Burton Leopardi (SA)

Fugazzi by Studio Gram (SA)

Di Stasio Carlton by Hassell (VIC)

They were chosen by a panel of design industry experts from Australia and New Zealand, who narrowed down this year’s entries to 103 finalists, whose projects exemplified the most innovative use of colour in the built environment across commercial and residential spaces.

Now in its 36th year, The Dulux Colour Awards finalists were selected across six categories: Commercial Interior – Public and

Hospitality; Commercial Interior – Workplace and Retail; Commercial and Multi-Residential Exterior; Residential Interior; Single Residential Exterior; and Student projects.

“We were excited to see such an exciting and imaginative use of colour in this year’s entries,” said Dulux Colour and Communications Manager, Andrea Lucena-Orr. “Architects and designers have really pushed the boundaries with colour application to create inspiring, engaging – and often surprising – interior and exterior spaces.

“Across the commercial categories, deeper and darker tones are emerging, as well as simple vivid colours in reds, blues and greens. We have also seen rich, warm, earth-tones that bring an inviting feeling to public and hospitality venues.

This year’s judging panel includes Adriana Hanna, Director of Architecture at Kennedy Nolan; Cushla McFadden, Director at

Tom Mark Henry; Olivia Macfarlane, Director at UNDERCURRENT NZ; Adam Pustola, Principal at Lyons Architecture; and David Welsh, Principal at Welsh+Major.

The winners’ announcement of the Dulux Colour Awards will take place at a gala event in Melbourne and will be live streamed via the Dulux Facebook page. Details of the Gala Event will be announced in the coming months.

For more information on the 36th Dulux Colour Awards, visit: www.dulux.com.au/specifier/services-and-programs/

dulux-colour-awards/overview