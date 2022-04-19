Australian Cocktail Month (ACM) and American Express delicious. Month Out (AEDMO) are joining forces to support the hospitality industry at a time when it needs it the most.

ACM was developed to champion the Australian cocktail industry and support bars and bartenders as they welcomed guests back into their venues following COVID-19 closures and restrictions of 2020 and 2021. Throughout May ACM showcases

cocktails, spirits, bartenders and the venues who bring life and vibrancy to our cities across Australia.

American Express delicious. Month Out (AEDMO) is an annual month-long dining initiative where hospitality businesses big and small come together to inject colour and excitement back into our cities and embrace the spirit of the month.

These like-minded initiatives – both happening this May – have decided to join forces and work towards a common goal.

All Australian Cocktail Month cocktail specials and events in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide will be included on American Express delicious. Month Out online hub. Head to https://www.delicious.com.au/dmo-register for more information.

As for Australian Cocktail Month ticket holders, they will unlock unique bar experiences at any of the 145 hand picked partner venues in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Darwin, Geelong, Gold Coast, Hobart, Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth, Sydney and Wollongong.

A $20 (plus booking fee) ticket allows guests access to a special menu of cocktails created exclusively for the month. The menu will be available at participating venues, with cocktails priced at $14, and non-alcoholic options at $10.

Tickets to Australian Cocktail Month can be used at any participating venue throughout May. They are on sale now – head to www.australiancocktailmonth.com.au

