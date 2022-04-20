Diplomático & Alibi launch Sustainable Dinner Series

Diplomático rum has partnered with Alibi Bar & Kitchen to unveil a Sustainable Dinner Series for hungry herbivores.

The rum brand and restaurant share a passion for championing eco-friendly production methods and commitment to conscious cuisine. Together are serving up a bespoke banquet of plant-based meals paired with new and classic rum cocktails.

Coinciding with the mindful momentum built around Earth Day 2022 (April 22), Diplomático and Alibi Bar &

Kitchen have announced two exclusive dinners throughout the month of May.

Appealing to vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, climatarians, this is an opportunity to eat and sip some incredible plant-based produce, while learning how to lessen our environmental footprint by truly thinking before we dine.

The banquet begins with an aged beetroot tartare, before moving on to slow roasted heirloom carrots with a green cardamom custard. A fable mushroom pithivier is the main event, with smoky eggplant and romesco sauce as a side dish. Decadent Diplomático cocktails are served between dishes, showcases the use of whole fruits within the pineapple inspired Air Mail and Banana Old Fashioned.

“Diplomático boasts a strong duty of care to both people and the planet, working to distil premium rum in the most sustainable way possible,” said Sai Hamsala, Diplomático Brand Ambassador.

“Being eco-friendly isn’t and shouldn’t be boring, our range of dark spirits, the Reserva Exlusiva specifically, provide the perfect base for creating so many conscious cocktails.

“Diplomático and Alibi are the perfect alignment with sustainability and innovation at the forefront of all they do,” said Ian Curley, Group Creative Culinary Director for Ovolo Australia.

“We’re looking forward to hosting the first of the ‘Diplomatico x Alibi Plant’d Sustainable Dinner Series’, coming together to showcase the finest plant-based dishes complimented with the finest sustainable rum. We want to drive the message of just how it is to minimise our impact on people, animals, and the entire planet”,

Diplomático’s philosophy is to preserve, respect and protect its surrounding environment. In the last six years it has reduced its water consumption by up to 50%, implemented a comprehensive waste management system that converts byproduct into fertiliser, planted nearly 16,000 native trees, and created its own energy cogeneration system that supports 80% of its annual turnover. It’s one of the only liquor companies in the world to have earned the ISO 14001 certification, a prestigious recognition for companies delivering on their environmental responsibility.

Alibi Bar & Kitchen is found within Woolloomooloo’s Ovolo hotel and is committed to the international hotel group’s vege pledge now exclusively serving plant-based dishes within all venues. Creating cutting edge, seasonal menus, Alibi Bar & Kitchen sources produce from local clean and green suppliers including Sydney’s first commercial indoor plant farm. Wines and spirits from the most progressive producers.

Reserve your seat at the Sustainable Dinner Series on Wednesday May 4 or Wednesday May 18, with tickets available for purchase here at $150 RRP.