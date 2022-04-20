Bar Patrón is back!

Sydney institution Bar Patrón is reopening its doors at Circular Quay on April 27 after a three-year hiatus.

The harbourside restaurant and bar will reopen for lunch from 12pm, offering its unique combination of world-class views, tequila cocktails and authentic Mexican menu once again.

Loyal fans of Bar Patrón, which is the world’s only dining and drinks destination to partner Patrón Tequila in this way, can once again enjoy an elevated Mexican restaurant experience and soak up harbourside views from the elegant dining room and window-side marble bar, which offer a magnificent vista of the Harbour Bridge and Circular Quay.

Pacific Concepts Food & Beverage Director Molly Haranis and Culinary Director Gabor Denes are implementing new food and drinks menus, which celebrate the festivity of the Mexican dining experience. Mexican national Manuel Diaz joins the group as Executive Chef Mexican Concepts.

For entrées expect fresh flavours and seafood such as Scallop Ceviche, Tuna Ensalada and Octopus Huarache. House-pressed tortillas become hand-held tacos that are plump with light, flavour-packed fillings, including Soft Shell Crab, Chicken with Black Mole and Carnitas Eggplant, all paired with house-made sauces and salsas. Main dishes include Tajima Wagyu Rib Eye with Epazote Chimichurri and Aged Mango Mole; Lamb Shoulder Birria; and Lobster al Patrón, served with a creamy tequila sauce. There are accompaniments such as Poblano Rice, Refried Beans, and Papas Revolcadas, and Espresso Jericalla Vanilla Custard for dessert.

The drinks menu heroes the iconic Patrón Tequila, which infuses all Margaritas and cocktails. It includes the Patrón Classic Margarita, a vibrant mix of Patrón Silver, Patrón Orange Citronage, house-made lime sherbet and fresh lime. The $100 Millionaire’s Margarita also makes a return. This top-tier Margarita is custom-made table-side and features Patrón Gran Burdeos, Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac, Grand Marnier Cuvée Du Cent Cinquantenaire, is garnished with gold leaf and served with a theatrical flourish.

Patrón highballs and signature cocktails include the $49, nitro chilled Platinum Martini, which features Gran Patrón Platinum and Glacier Cut Vodka and is served tableside.

Guests can also explore a core range of Silver, Reposado and Añejo tequilas, the Roca Patrón and Gran Patrón collections, and limited-edition Patrón Tequila that cannot be found anywhere else. Experiment with flights of three tequilas, or trade-up to ultra-rare varieties, including En Lalique Serie 1 and En Lalique Serie 2, which each cost $990 a glass.

Pacific Concepts restaurant group President Frank Tucker said the team was thrilled to be reopening the doors.

“With interstate and international borders reopen, tourists coming back to Circular Quay and workers returning to the city, we can confidently reopen and bring a reinvigorated Bar Patrón experience to Sydneysiders and visitors to our beautiful city,” Tucker said.

“Bar Patrón is one of the founding pillars of the city’s contemporary Mexican dining scene. We anticipate our loyal guests will return and new customers will be keen to explore the much talked about Bar Patrón experience, including our world-class views, our one-of-a-kind Patrón Tequila experience, premium Margaritas, and a menu of bold dishes and quintessential flavours.”

Bar Patrón is located at 2 Phillip Street, Circular Quay, Sydney.