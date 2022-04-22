Two-up extension to support NSW pubs & clubs

Two-up will be allowed to be played at NSW clubs and pubs across all three days of the Anzac Day long weekend for the first time.

Minister for Hospitality Kevin Anderson said this one-off special measure will allow patrons to play two-up not only on Anzac Day but on the two days before – Saturday 23 April and Sunday 24 April.

“This is a great way for people to come together to enjoy the Anzac spirit while paying respect to veterans past and present while also giving pubs and clubs a leg up as they continue to recover from a challenging few years,” Anderson said.

“Pubs and Clubs play an important role on Anzac Day, providing a place for war veterans to gather, reminisce and share the Anzac spirit with their mates and families, this will give an added incentive for people to head to their local.”

Thousands of Sydneysiders are expected to attend this year’s Anzac Day Dawn Service in Martin Place and March along Elizabeth Street in the CBD on Monday 25 April.



Transport for NSW Chief Operations Officer Howard Collins said all modes of public transport, including in regional areas, are free for veterans and serving Australian Defence Force personnel over the Anzac Day long weekend.



“To honour our veterans and serving ADF personnel public transport is free from Saturday 23 to Monday 25 April. Those in uniform, wearing their medals, or with proof of military service from are eligible, as are veterans’ families and carers,” Mr Collins said.



“Additionally, all modes of transport on the Opal network will be free for commuters as the Fare Free travel period rolls into the second long weekend of the Easter holidays. It ends at 3:59am on Tuesday 26 April and we remind customers to tap on and off with their Opal or contactless credit or debit card, which will not be charged.



Extra early morning train, metro, bus and light rail services will run to help those attending the Dawn Service get to Martin Place. Services will run to a regular timetable throughout the day for March participants and spectators travelling to and from the CBD.

For more information about Anzac Day visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/about-nsw/anzac-day-2022