Whisk(e)y on The Rocks is back!

A new edition of four-day whisky festival ‘Whisk(e)y On The Rocks!’ is coming to Sydney next week.

Running from 28 April to 1 May, whisky connoisseurs and novices alike can explore Sydney’s most historic precinct as they enjoy immersive activations from world-class brands including Johnnie Walker, Talisker, Glenfiddich, Monkey Shoulder, Wild Turkey, Fever-Tree and Sheep Dog.

The first Whisk(e)y On The Rocks was held in November 2020 and was created as a celebration of the return of consumer experiences to Sydney, while supporting local businesses and hospitality operators as COVID-19 restrictions eased.

This time around, ticket holders will have three Whisky Zones to sip, savour and explore. Once they’ve experienced all the Zones, festival-goers can then wind their way along the Whisky Trail of offers and snacks at participating bars, restaurants and pubs throughout the precinct.



The Whisky Zones are at Campbell’s Cove, First Fleet Park, and Playfair Street, with each transforming into unique whisky-filled adventures, with pop-ups, samples and delicious food to enjoy.

Zone 1: Whisky Park at First Fleet Park

Stop by First Fleet Park and sample the world-leading Single Malt Scotch Whiskies from Glenfiddich inside its iconic Whisky Wanderer Bus – a classic 1972 Double Decker Bus converted into a luxury whisky lounge on wheels. While you’re there, grab a personalised bottle or sit in on a Masterclass to learn about the nuances of the world of whisky.

The right mixers make a world of difference, so stop by the Fever-Tree Highball Garden for whisky samples from all festival partners along with Fever-Tree’s premium mixers that are perfectly balanced and enhance the unique flavour notes of whiskies and bourbons. Each zone will also feature a Fever-Tree “Flavour-Wheel’ to help visitors understand their flavour

palettes and how to best use their mixers.

Monkey Shoulder is back to serve up the perfect photo op with its Monkey Shoulder Mixer Truck – a giant cocktail shaker on wheels paired with pumping live music! Enjoy Monkey Shoulder’s premium iconic Blended Malt Scotch Whisky neat, on the rocks or perfectly mixed in a range of cocktails.

Sheep Dog is adding to the fun with its Peanut the Sheep Dog Van. Sample the iconic range of Peanut Butter flavoured whiskies mixed on ice, neat or as Sheep Dog’s Espresso Woofini’s (a peanut butter take on an espresso martini).

Zone 2: Whisky Cove at Campbell’s Cove

Here you’ll find the Johnnie Highball Food Truck – a sensory experience where drinkers will receive a Blood Orange and Lemon Highball with snacks designed to pair with the two flavours. Drinks Digest sampled the highball at the media launch of the event and can confirm it is delicious.

Escape to the Isle of Skye at the Talisker Boat House, where Talisker is bringing the salty shores of their homeland to The Rocks. Visitors will be invited to familiarise themselves with the unique ‘salted smoke taste’ profile of its 10-year-old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. With accompanying freshly shucked oysters, visitors will think they have escaped to the seaside

Scottish isle.

Zone 3: Sip Street on Playfair Street

On Playfair Street, Mr Black will be delivering the party with a Coffee Cocktail Carnival where coffee and whisky will meet in a uniquely delicious way. Visitors will get to sample Mr Black cocktails from the Maybe Sammy team at the Black Caffeine Caravan.

Wander down the Whisky Trail

A fourth element is the The Whisky Trail – a jam-packed experience completely open to the public, free of charge. Visitors will be able to sip, taste, and explore their way through a collection of Sydney’s best bars and restaurants in The Rocks

Discover Craft Australian whisky brand collaborations at Hickson House Distillery and seek out international brand collaborations throughout The Rocks with:

• Maybe Sammy X Glenmorangie

• The Push X Benriach

• Harbour Rocks Hotel X Woodford Reserve

• Doss House X Westward Whisky

• The Glenmore X Wild Turkey

• The Mercantile X Dubliner Irish Whisky

Tickets are $35 (plus booking fee), which includes one Whisk(e)y on The Rocks ticketed zone session, eight whisky samples to enjoy in the whisky zones, and access to the Whisky Trail at any time throughout the festival. Book here.