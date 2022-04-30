The Everleigh Bottling Co. has just launched the Signature Series, a limited-edition collection of premium cocktails hand-mixed by world-class bartenders. The first release in the Signature Series is Death & Taxes by Michael Madruson in collaboration with Starward.

First created in 2011 at New York’s legendary Milk & Honey, and perfected in Melbourne at The Everleigh, the Signature Series Death & Taxes is a blend of Starward Two-Fold, gin, sweet vermouth, Benedictine and orange bitters.

According to Madruson, the inspiration for the new cocktail series was to put faces to cult classic cocktails, helping people to connect with bartenders and their stories.

“The team thought it was fitting the first drink be mine,” he explained. “It’s actually a drink I created 10 years ago. I loved it at the time and forgot about it. Lately, we’ve used it for pop ups and events and people are really loving it.”

Madruson said bottled cocktails were already gaining popularity pre-COVID-19, but had become hugely successful over the past two years.

“They saw a massive boost during the 47 lockdowns we had in Victoria,” he said. “People have a much better understanding of them and how they can play a vital role behind the bar in terms of quality and speed of service. They don’t replace cocktail service, but in a bar like Heartbreaker you get your cake and eat it too.”

Limited to just 200 bottles, Death & Taxes is hand-mixed, numbered and bottled in Melbourne into 500ml bottles (five serves) and packaged in an Everleigh Bottling Co. collection gift box. Click here to purchase.