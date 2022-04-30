Huge growth fuels new Fever-Tree hires & expansion

Fever-Tree has announced new hires to support its expansion in Australia following strong performance in 2021, including 91% sales growth in Woolworths.

Fever-Tree also became the market leader in national liquor during 2021, leading the brand to hold a 47% of the mixers category in the last quarter of the year.

Grant Howard has joined the company as Head of Commercial Sales, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the industry as former Customer Director for ALM/Metcash and having worked with Lion in a variety of roles for over 18 years.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Fever-Tree team at an exciting time in the growth trajectory of the brand here in Australia,” Howard said. “Working with a variety of stakeholders across the business to drive growth and long-term impact, my goal is to ensure that more Australians have the opportunity to explore the exciting and expanding world of Fever-Tree.”

Alanna Gibson, an experienced strategy consultant in retail and consumer goods, also joined Fever-Tree in late 2021 as Head of Strategy for Australia and New Zealand.

Fever-Tree has also hired two State Activation Coordinators. With over seven years of experience, including four years working with Bacardi, Hayley Moorhead joins the NSW team. In Victoria, new member Ingrid Archer will be a crucial member of the team in the delivery of various activations.

In addition to the new hires, a number of agencies are also on board to support Fever-Tree in the delivery of anticipated experiences and products that the brand is renowned for. Creative Agency, New Colony is supporting Fever-Tree’s increasing presence in above-the-line creative advertising, and ‘We Are Gather’ – created by Asia Pacific’s leading food directors, Naomi Wilson and Hannah Pike (ex-heads of IMG Culinary, creators of Taste Festivals, and Award-winning Gourmet Escape) is

set to deliver a super-charged experience-based marketing model for 2022.

Wilson said: “Now is a great time for Fever-Tree to create fun, convivial experiences in food and drink, we are delighted to work with them. The Fever-Tree Gin and Tonic festival has a history of being a must-attend, sell-out event and we want to create more of these across the country.”

Pictured main: Grant Howard, Alanna Gibson, Caroline Wood, Andy Gaunt and Hayley Moorhead.