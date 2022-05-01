Diageo releases Legends Untold whisky collection

Diageo’s 2021 Special Releases Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection, Legends Untold, is now available in Australia.

The 20th set in the Special Releases series, Legends Untold features eight Single Malt whiskies, drawn from some of Scotland’s most legendary distilleries and curated by Master Blender Dr Craig Wilson.

Bottled at cask strength and released in strictly limited quantities, the collection nods to the hidden gems that can be found in each corner of the Scottish terrain amongst the lochs and rugged highlands.

Dr Wilson said: “We have delved into the core characteristics of several classic distilleries for the Legends Untold collection. Taking inspiration from this year’s mythical creatures, we have revealed new depths of flavour and embraced the essence of each whisky’s unique profile, unveiling the legend it brings to life. The 2021 Special Releases Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection is just the very beginning of the story.”

For the first time in Diageo’s Special Releases history, the collection reaches into the realms of augmented reality to share the untold stories of the distilleries in an inspiring new way. Activated through a QR code found on the bottle, the legends are unlocked and Whisky fans are guided through a multi-sensory experience beginning with a narration of the cask-strength Single Malts’ tale.

“As the popularity of whisky continues to grow in Australia, Legends Untold is set to push the boundaries and expand Australia’s Whisky audience even further as the collection encourages consumers to enhance all senses through a unique tasting experience that combines some of the world’s most rare and treasured whiskeys with a modern touch,” said Katie Nagar, Diageo Scotch Whisky Ambassador, Australia.

The 2021 Special Releases Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection includes:

The darkly robust and rich Mortlach 13-Year-Old from the Speyside Dufftown distillery

A briny, bold fire-breathing sea-monster of a malt with smoky undertones in the Talisker 8-Year-Old

A rare Highland expression of the Royal Lochnagar with a nimble springtime freshness

Two unique and enchanting expressions of the Lagavulin, ‘The King of Islay’: A fiercely intense, yet perfectly balanced sweet and salty 12-Year-Old and, the jewel in the crown, a 26-Year-Old, finished in first-fill Pedro Ximenez/Oloroso casks



The 2021 Special Releases Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collection will be available in limited quantities from all great independent bottle shops, Dan Murphy’s, BWS, Vintage Cellars, Costco and Boozebud.