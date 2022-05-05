Baileys launches Cinnamon Churros Flavoured Liqueur

Baileys Cinnamon Churros Flavoured Liqueur has landed in Australia, fusing the taste of freshly made churros with Original Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur.

Available for a limited time in Australia, Baileys Cinnamon Churros Flavoured Liqueur is an award-winning liquid, already having won a gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

According to Baileys the liqueur is a versatile treat that can be enjoyed in many ways, including:

Pour 50ml over a scoop of chocolate ice cream for an easy, indulgent evening treat

Add 50ml to a hot chocolate, serve with whipped cream and churro to dip

Or try a Churros Chocolatini Cocktail

Churros Chocolatini Cocktail

Chocolate sauce

1-2 scoops crushed ice

1 cup of cold hot chocolate

50 ml Baileys Cinnamon Churros Flavoured Liqueur

Chocolate shavings

Method: Drizzle chocolate sauce inside glass. Add the ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake, shake, shake and pour into your glass! Sprinkle chocolate shavings over the top.

Baileys Cinnamon Churros (700ml) will be available for a limited time only exclusively at Liquorland, Vintage Cellars and First Choice liquor stores nationwide – until stocks last. RRP $36.99. 17% ABV

