Baileys launches Cinnamon Churros Flavoured Liqueur

Baileys Cinnamon Churros Flavoured Liqueur has landed in Australia, fusing the taste of freshly made churros with Original Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur.

Available for a limited time in Australia, Baileys Cinnamon Churros Flavoured Liqueur is an award-winning liquid, already having won a gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

According to Baileys the liqueur is a versatile treat that can be enjoyed in many ways, including:

  • Pour 50ml over a scoop of chocolate ice cream for an easy, indulgent evening treat
  • Add 50ml to a hot chocolate, serve with whipped cream and churro to dip
  • Or try a Churros Chocolatini Cocktail

Churros Chocolatini Cocktail

  • Chocolate sauce
  • 1-2 scoops crushed ice
  • 1 cup of cold hot chocolate
  • 50 ml Baileys Cinnamon Churros Flavoured Liqueur
  • Chocolate shavings

Method: Drizzle chocolate sauce inside glass. Add the ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake, shake, shake and pour into your glass! Sprinkle chocolate shavings over the top.

Baileys Cinnamon Churros (700ml) will be available for a limited time only exclusively at Liquorland, Vintage Cellars and First Choice liquor stores nationwide – until stocks last. RRP $36.99. 17% ABV

Australian Vintage enters the spirits business

