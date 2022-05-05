Queenscliff Hotel heads to market

One of the most-recognised buildings on Victoria’s Bellarine Peninsula, the Queenscliff Hotel has been listed for sale.

The history-laden property at 16 Gellibrand Street dates back to 1887, and while its hotel and restaurant have been closed since 2015, it retains a liquor licence and Heritage Victoria-approved refurbishment plans.

The restaurant famously traded as Mietta’s Queenscliff under the ownership of hospitality doyen Mietta O’Donnell for two decades from the late-1970s.

CBRE’s Scott Callow and Kerleys Real Estate’s Damian Cayzer have been appointed to manage the sale campaign by the private vendor, with Expressions of Interest invited before June 1.

“The Queenscliff Hotel is one of Bellarine Peninsula’s most ornate properties and combines a rich history with unique potential,” Callow said.

“It offers a new owner the opportunity to acquire one of Queenscliff’s most recognised buildings, which happens to occupy one of the most attractive locations in the township.”

The 1,685sqm site is directly opposite Princess Park with views over Port Phillip Bay, and retains easy pedestrian access from Hesse Street, Queenscliff’s main thoroughfare.

The existing facility has spectacular, period features, 16 hotel rooms, an elegant dining room, manager’s apartment, bar, library and sitting rooms.

Heritage Victoria-approved plans encompass an expanded restaurant and bar offering, private rear courtyard, day spa and boutique accommodation.

“Properties along Gellibrand St are rarely offered to the market,” Cayzer added.

“The hotel is ideally located en route to the Great Ocean Road and near the Queenscliff-to-Sorrento ferry, while the plans with Heritage Victoria offer significant scope to reposition the asset.”