Fuji Single Grain whiskey launches in Australia

World-renowned Mt. Fuji Distillery is launching Fuji Single Grain Whiskey in Australia.

It’s exciting news for Japanese whisky enthusiasts – once a well-kept secret, Japanese whisky has seen a 30.7% growth in value in Australia over the last quarter.

Fuji Single Grain is the blend of three types of grain whiskey, each distilled using three different methods that reflect flavour profiles similar to Bourbon, Canadian and Scotch Whiskey. Combined with Japanese craftsmanship, the liquid features the quintessential characteristics of those styles of whisky; a fusion of flavours to create a one-of-a-kind Japanese style whisky – delicately fruity, mellow and with multi-layered profiles.

Established in 1973, Fuji Gotemba Distillery took a different approach to most other Japanese distilleries, which followed Scottish methods. Instead it adopted whisky production techniques from most of the major whisk(e)y countries around the world; America, Canada and Scotland.

Situated at 234 feet above sea level, the distillery’s unique location has an ideal microclimate and altitude to mature whisky, with the gift of Mt. Fuji itself directly influencing the spirit. Taking decades to naturally filter its snow melt water from mountain to distillery, this natural purification process results in pure, pristine water perfect for distillation and employed throughout the entire whisky production process, it’s influence integral to the Fuji style.

Master Distiller and Blender Jota Tanaka is only the second person to hold the position of Master Blender in Japan and last month was inducted into the Whisky Magazine Icons of Whisky Hall of Fame. Tanaka has over 30 years’ experience, having guided the creation of whisky at Mt. Fuji Distillery since 2017.

“We have seen the demand for Japanese whisky skyrocket over the last decade which has driven scarcity and created a rush for people to try it before it was gone. We are so fortunate that we have been building a library of world class whiskies for decades and are excited to now be sharing this with Australia,” said Tanaka.

Fuji Whiskey delivers a multi-layered style of Japanese whisky, highlighting baked fruits, hints of white grape and orange zest, and a full-bodied mouthfeel. Tanaka recommends pairing with raw fish, red meats and sweet desserts.

Fuji Single Grain Japanese Whiskey will launch in Australia in May for $180RRP. Available at all good liquor stores and bars, it is imported and distributed by Vanguard Luxury Brands.

All the winners at the Decoded Spirits Awards