Limited edition Bundaberg Campfire Rum launches 

Bundaberg Rum is launching its first ever limited-edition Winter Series: Campfire Rum. The highly anticipated release attracted almost 20,000 comments on Facebook in the lead-up to its release alone.

Responses to the news included “I can’t wait to get my lips on this”, “Yum yum. Hurry up and put it in the shops so I can buy some” and “Need it this weekend, going camping. Express a carton to Perth …”

Campfire Rum is a dark Bundaberg Rum that carries burnt caramel and butterscotch flavours, balanced by a nutty smoothness from fire-toasted Australian macadamias.

“We’re very excited to be launching the first of our winter-only Rum Series with Campfire Rum,” said Duncan Littler, Bundaberg Rum Distillery Marketing & Experience Manager.

“We know that people have been eagerly awaiting the release of this one and are so excited to share its warm flavour notes that have been carefully crafted by the award-winning Bundaberg Rum Distillery team.

“Bundaberg Campfire Rum is a nod to the exquisite outdoors of Australia, best enjoyed with real mates in a glittering night under the stars. As we enter the cooler months, there’s no reason not to get together and create those lasting memories that Bundaberg Rum has always been about,”

Bundaberg’s Campfire Rum is available nationally until August for RRP $50 (6x700ml, ABV 37%) and RRP $25 AUD (4x375ml, ABV 6%) until stocks last.

