Hennessy hosts Australia’s first floating basketball court

Hennessy and the NBA unveiled Australia’s first floating basketball court on the scenic Sydney Harbour this week.

It follows Courts Beyond Limits first premiering in Australia in May 2021 with a takeover of Bondi’s Icebergs Ocean Pool, followed by pop-up courts in London and Shanghai.

The next iteration of “Courts Beyond Limits” by Hennessy, the Official Spirit of the National Basketball Association (NBA), will see a series of iconic court settings created around the world in celebration of the 2022 NBA Playoffs and the league’s landmark 75th Anniversary Season.

“We at Hennessy are delighted to continue to partner with the NBA to create this unforgettableexperience in Sydney, Australia,” said Hennessy President & CEO Laurent Boillot.

“We were thrilled to see the success of last year’s event at the iconic Bondi beach. This truly set the standard for our global Courts Beyond Limits initiative.”

“Since becoming the Official Spirit of the NBA, Hennessy has consistently delivered unique experiences to help excite and engage the NBA’s global fan base,” said NBA Asia Head of Global Marketing Partnerships, Events & Basketball Operations Francesco Suarez. “Together with Hennessy, we look forward to providing Australian fans with another unforgettable celebration to mark the culmination of the NBA’s historic 75th Anniversary Season.

”Building on the Courts Beyond Limits series, Hennessy will take its partnership with the NBA to new levels in its latest campaign ‘Game Never Stops’, which will feature a short film celebrating the influence that the league, Hennessy and basketball have had beyond the four corners of the court. The film will premiere in Australia during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.”

The Hennessy floating basketball court hosted a line-up of entertainment featuring local Australian talent and celebrities.

Learn more about the campaign at spiritoftheNBA.hennessy.com

