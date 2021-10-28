Hennessy & NBA throw stunning parties in London & Shanghai

Following a sensational Australian debut at Bondi Icebergs, Hennessy has taken its global partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to London and Shanghai.

Hennessy introduced its National Basketball Association (NBA) partnership to Australia in May. The immersive takeover saw the Icebergs ocean pool – one of Australia’s most iconic locations – transformed as a first-of-its-kind basketball court.

Stunning photographs from the event went global.

On Friday, Hennessy CEO Laurent Boillot said: “Last night, to celebrate the start of the new National Basketball Association (NBA) season, Hennessy brought basketball to two highly symbolic places: the centre of the most iconic art venue in London, and the top of a Shanghai’s skyscrapers – making it the highest court in the world! The two venues were radically transformed, with ephemeral playgrounds, music, and artistic performances.”

“Since our Bondi Icebergs pool takeover in Sydney back in June, we’ve kept pushing the limits of the extraordinary and celebrating excellence, teamwork and innovation.

“I am genuinely proud: let this remind all of us that together, we can always dream bigger and push the limits, as a team.”

The UK celebration at the Tate Modern featured Daisy Lowe, Goldie, Josh Denzel, Yinka Ilori, Ray Blk, D Double E, Amy Jackson, Tiffany Calver, Jack Fowler, Montana Brown, Rak-Su and more.

