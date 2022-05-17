Two Danish icons are joining together to celebrate Vivid Sydney.

Carlsberg has been announced as the official beer partner of the Sydney Harbour Tall Ship the Southern Swan during the annual festival of Light, Music and Ideas.

Vivid Sydney 2022 will illuminate Sydney Harbour from Friday 27 May to Saturday 18 June 2022. Street installations will re-shape old sights, while large-scale immersive experiences and never-before-lit buildings will add new sparkle to the city skyline.

“Enjoying Vivid Sydney aboard a Sydney Tall Ship with a Carlsberg beer in hand means you can watch in awe and avoid the crowds during one of our 1.5 hour evening cruises,” said Captain Marty Woods (above). “It’s a great way to see the lights in comfort and style.”

It’s the second time Carlsberg has partnered with Sydney Tall Ships this year. During January, Carlsberg toasted the 100th birthday of the Southern Swan.

Ships rarely survive 100 years and even fewer mark the milestone in active service, so it was a moving moment when the historic vessel – part of the Sydney Harbour Tall Ships fleet – celebrated the milestone on January 10.

The Southern Swan was built at the Frederikssund shipyard in Denmark and launched in 1922. In the 1950s, the Svanen – as it was then known – carried malted grain for the Tuborg Beer Company, now part of Carlsberg.

When Carlsberg heard the Danish ship was celebrating 100 years of service in the same year the Copenhagen brewery turns 175, it was eager to join the party and came on board as the official beer partner.

And the brewer has decided Vivid Sydney is another wonderful opportunity to raise a beer together during Carlsberg’s 175th birthday year.

Carlsberg Brand Manager Alison Barry said: “I am thrilled that this beautiful Danish Tall Ship will be sailing Sydney Harbour during Vivid, past the illuminated sails of Sydney Opera House, which was designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon.

“It’s great that guests will be able to experience the magic with Danish beer and that the Carlsberg flag was flying on ship each night.”

To book a cruise aboard the Southern Swan during Vivid Sydney, visit https://www.sydneytallships.com.au/

For more information on Vivid Sydney including the full program, go to www.vividsydney.com

Carlsberg launches new global campaign

The Carlsberg brand is launching a new global campaign featuring Mads Mikkelsen to show that there’s more to Carlsberg than meets the eye. For the first time, the brand tells the story about the contributions of the Carlsberg Foundations – one of the world’s oldest industrial foundations.

Central to the campaign is an ad that follows Danish actor, Mads Mikkelsen, as he walks through several locations referencing the focus areas of the Carlsberg Foundations, while highlighting that ‘through the Carlsberg Foundations, almost 30% of our dividends go to science, space exploration to find giant black holes, the arts, and to develop the crops of tomorrow’.

Watch it below:

Beyond the ad, the campaign consists of activations and stories that will be released throughout the year to mark Carlsberg’s 175th Anniversary.

