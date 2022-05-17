Hairydog acquires Liquor Emporium

Liquor Emporium has been acquired by e-commerce liquor company Hairydog Group for an undisclosed sum.

Under the agreement, Hairydog and S&P Liquor Group – the parent of retailer – will remain operating as standalone entities. S&P Liquor will continue to operate as a wholesale distributor for retail and hospitality venues across Sydney.

Meanwhile, the five Liquor Emporium retail stores will transfer their purchasing to Paramount Liquor as their preferred wholesaler and join the Sessions Liquor Group.

The focus for the stores is on craft beers, with over 500 beer styles on offer from local and international brewers. There’s also an extensive range of wine, including organic, natural and non-alcoholic options, and a selection of spirits.

“It’s business as usual for S&P customers, they can rest assured that they will continue to receive the same great service from the same trusted staff, and continue to get the best in market pricing and deals,” said Paul Ververis, GM at S&P Liquor.

Hairydog currently offers more than 6000 products to consumers, with warehouses in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Liquor Emporium opened its fifth store in the new extension of the Marrickville Metro Shopping Centre in the city’s inner west last year.

Its other stores are located in the Sydney suburbs of Alexandria (above), Belmore, Hurlstone Park and St Peters.

At the time of the opening of the Marrickville store, Liquor Emporium Director Paul Ververis said: “This is a very exciting time for Liquor Emporium as we approach our 20 year anniversary. We are always looking to expand our brand at the right location, so exciting times ahead!”

Hairydog launched to help venues

Paramount Liquor create Hairydog in 2020 to help on-premise venues sell their stock during the COVID-19 shutdown.

At the time, Paramount Liquor was dealing with 6000 on-premise liquor hospitality customers across the country. Its customers provided in excess of 150,000 jobs, but close to 95% had been forced to close their doors, either permanently or temporarily, with no choice but to stand down their entire workforce.

The wholesaler and Splashbox, a marketing and web digital transformation agency, got together in search of a solution. The result was Hairydog, which gave hospitality owners the chance to receive a credit or refund for dead stock.

