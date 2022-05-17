Fontanafredda Barolo arrives in Australia

One of Piedmont’s most historic Barolo producers, Fontanafredda, will be making its way into Australian wine glasses following a new distribution agreement with Calabria Family Wine Group’s Vintners & Co. Merchants.

Founded by the first King of Italy more than 160 years ago, Fontanafredda is produced in the rolling hills of Le Langhe, in the northern region of Piedmont, nestled in the foothills of the Alps that form the Italian border with France and Switzerland.

The Fontanafredda estate was first purchased in 1858 by Vittorio Emanuele II as a gift for “La Bella Rosin” – Rosa, the woman he loved – with the first Barolo vineyard purchased by the King in 1866. The first wines were vinified in Fontanafredda’s cellars in 1870, with the winery innovating its winemaking and viticultural practices ever since.

The King and Rosa planted the first vineyard together, which is now named Vigna La Rosa, dedicated to Rosa Vercellana, “La Bella Rosin”.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming such a prestigious name in Italian wine to the Vintners & Co. Merchants portfolio,” Sales & Marketing Director of the Calabria Family Wine Group Andrew Calabria said.

“Fontanafredda is synonymous with producing some of Italy’s finest wines, with further recognition by the world’s top critics for the winery’s Barolos.

“As one of Piedmont’s most recognised wine producers, this new partnership presents an exciting opportunity for our team to tap into new sales channels as the thirst for great international wines grows amongst Australian wine drinkers.”

In addition to the winery’s highly rated Barolos, Vintners & Co. Merchants has also secured a selection of other well known Italian varietals from the Fontanafredda portfolio, including the Roero Arneis DOCG, Langhe DOC Nebbiolo, Piedmont DOC Dolcetto and Piedmont DOC Barbera.

The Fontanafredda portfolio will be available in Australia in late June.

New era as Calabria Family Wine Group launches