The best celebrity spirit brand

Blame it on George Clooney. Ever since the actor launched Casamigos in 2013 … and sold it to Diageo for around $1 billion, the celebrity thirst for launching and sipping premium spirit brand has been unquenchable.

Now Wine Enthusiast has decided to ask its reviewers the big question: “Which celeb spirits ventures are worth a pour?”

The website taste tested 10 bottles from well-known stars and revealed which ones it rated 90 points or higher.

The spirit that came out on top was Rita Ora’s Próspero tequila. The pop icon took the role of chief creative partner and shareholder of the brand in 2019. While the Tequila is made by Stella Anguiano, one of the first female tequila distillers, at the Don Roberto Distillery in Jalisco, Ora told Wine Enthusiast she is “more than just a spokesperson” for the brand.

Wine Enthusiast gave Próspero Añejo Tequila 97 points. It noted: “Complex and pleasing, with an intriguing savory-sweet profile. Look for a deep burnished gold hue and aromas of jalapeño and dried oregano melding with coconut, vanilla and lemon peel. The palate opens with dried herbs and mild jalapeño heat, fading into a long coconut and vanilla cream finish, braced up with baking spice sparks. Overall, excellent example of an añejo.”

Próspero Tequila leads the premium tequila trend in Australia

Until recently, the tequila category has experienced steady but unremarkable growth in Australia.

However insights from Dan Murphy’s in May 2021 showed premium tequila sales had doubled in 12 months, with Rita Ora’s Próspero Tequila leading the drinks trend.

“I’m so excited that Australians are falling in love with Próspero and exploring the beauty of hand-crafted, premium tequila,” the singer said.

While she has been a fan of tequila for years, she never expected to have her own brand.

“I hadn’t really thought about doing a drinks collaboration,” she explained. “That was before I met Stella in Mexico. We had a real connection and I felt inspired by her passion. Her family has been making tequila for years and she really felt it was important to branch out on her own and make name for herself. I was so moved by her story and connecting with her really solidified my desire to do this collaboration.”

Ora said she has been very involved in creative aspects of the brand, which is hand-crafted at Próspero’s distillery in the heart of Tequila, Mexico.

“Being Chief Creative Partner and shareholder has allowed me to invest my time and energy into Próspero, which at its core highlights strong independent women,” she added. “For me, this is more than a spirit, it’s about giving female distillers like Stella a platform.”

Anguiano echoed Ora’s sentiment: “Behind every successful family is a strong woman who serves as the heart and backbone. Próspero is a tequila that celebrates that. I’m proud to be collaborating on a spirit brand made by women that everyone can enjoy.”

Próspero Tequila was soft-launched onto the Australian market in August 2020, with bottles of the premium spirit flying off the shelves of Dan Murphy’s and BWS since then.

“We are seeing a new era of tequila globally and Australia is right on the trend with premium tequila one of our fastest growing drinks categories,” said Dan Murphy’s Category Manager Trading – Spirits & Premix James Duvnjak. “Tequila is no longer just for shots, but for sipping like a fine whisky or creating a personal twist on a cocktail.”

The celebrities driving the premium tequila boom