Taylors unveils half-size Jaraman bottles

Taylors has unveiled a selection of half-sized bottles of its award-winning Jaraman range.

For its initial release of 375ml bottles, Taylors has selected its 2020 Jaraman Clare Valley & Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon (RRP $20), 2020 Jaraman Clare Valley & McLaren Vale Shiraz (RRP $20) and, for the white, the 2021 Jaraman Adelaide Hills and Clare Valley Chardonnay (RRP $15).

“It’s exciting to share these incredible wines in a half-size format,” Taylors Wines winemaker and Managing Director for Taylors Wines Mitchell Taylor said.

“The wine-drinking occasion has changed a lot over the years from the traditional wine at home with a meal. More and more people want to enjoy premium quality wines at a picnic without carrying an entire bottle or worrying about any wine wastage. The half-bottle format in the Jaraman range does just the trick.”

According to Wine Intelligence, there has been a steady rise in awareness for alternative packaging formats in wine, accentuated by the impacts of COVID-19 on drinking occasions. It’s noted in the research that “younger drinkers (Gen Z and Millennials) are more likely to consider purchasing a range of alternative packaging as they consider them a suitable choice for people like them.”

Dan Farrenc, owner of online business Half Bottles – a side venture of Bellevue Hill Bottle Shop in Sydney, told Good Food that sales boomed during lockdowns for his business.

“It’s well known that retail sales of standard wine bottles increased from March [2020] as result of lockdowns,” he said.

“But then many people started saying ‘hang on, I’m drinking a bit too much here’ and we saw a huge spike in half-bottle sales around June that’s continued. A lot of our customers still want to enjoy wine, but they don’t want to crack open a standard-size bottle every time they fancy a drink.”

“There have been so many new and exciting innovations in wine pack formats, but ultimately the desire for a premium quality wine is paramount. Our Jaraman range is highly acclaimed – being one of the most awarded wine ranges in our portfolio – so we know people will love to enjoy these wines in the half-bottle format,” Taylor said.

The new Jaraman half-bottles will be available from select independent retailers, from Taylors Clare Valley cellar door, and online at www.taylorswines.com.au.

