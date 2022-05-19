Toast World Paloma Day with a Samba

It’s World Paloma Day on 22 May 2022, and Patrón tequila is celebrating by putting a spicy twist on the national drink of Mexico with the Patrón Paloma Samba.

The long drink features the oak flavour of Patrón Reposado, the zesty bitterness of grapefruit and the fizz of soda, in a glass decorated with a tangy spiced rim. The cocktail taps into the trend of spices and savoury notes being the flavour profiles to watch in 2022,

“Pepper extracts, infusions, in-house tinctures, especially tajin chilli (a popular Mexican seasoning made up of chilli powders, lime and sea salt), adds the kick consumers have come to expect from the culturally diverse Australian market,” notes Patrón Brand Ambassador, Joseph Chisholm.

“With a touch of Rio, Patrón tequila’s spin on the Paloma Samba features layers of sweet, nutty orgeat, smooth Citrónge orange liqueur, and a soothing spiced tajin chilli rim – the perfect way to transition from summer to winter,

warming consumers from the inside as it gets cooler outside.”

This Paloma Week (20-27 May) enthusiasts are invited on a journey to discover different Paloma varieties. With the popularity of this simple concoction continuing to grow worldwide, expect to find more and more variations popping up in your favourite bars.

The Patrón Paloma Samba is available during Paloma Week at various venues, including Patrón’s namesake bar, Bar Patrón in Sydney’s Circular Quay.

Or make your own at home on World Paloma Day with the recipe below.

Patrón Paloma Samba

60 ml Patrón Reposado

22.5 ml Citrónge Orange Liqueur

60 ml Grapefruit Soda

9.9 ml Orgeat syrup

Tajín rim

Lime and grapefruit zest for garnish



Method: Chill a rocks glass. Rim the glass with lime and then roll the edge in Tajín. Add all ingredients, except the soda, into the glass with plenty of ice and stir to combine. Add the soda. Garnish with lime and grapefruit zest.

