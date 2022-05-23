Abbey Collabby is one of the nation’s longest collaborations between breweries, with the brewing teams at Matilda Bay, Mountain Goat and Moon Dog putting down the battle axes and coming together in the name of a great cause.

On May 25 the breweries will launch their exclusive, limited release beer at a charity event at Collingwood Children’s Farm. Not-for-profit organisation Collingwood Children’s Farm is largely self-funded through trade and uses revenue from events like this to care for its animals, conserve their heritage farmland, and fund inclusive programs to support those experiencing adversity.

The night of great beer, great music and great food, with all proceeds raised going to support the operations of the farm.

The latest Abbey Collabby brew is a 6.6% ABV Hazy Oat IPA. The beer has been double dry hopped with a punchy combo of Australian hops and deftly balanced with an oat and malt blend. Big, juicy and hazy, with sweet ripe yellow fruit and crisp pine alongside a characteristic IPA bitterness. Only 30 kegs have been made, or approximately 1500 litres of draught beer.

The five-hour party to launch the beer will be held in the beautiful barn, which is both under cover and heated for the late Autumn Melbourne weather. Talented local Melbourne acts DJ Adriana, Jess Ribeiro and Steel Wheels. Food will be provided by the legendary Blue Bonnet BBQ, with vegetarian and vegan options on the night.

James Aris from Matilda Bay said: “We are really excited to be bringing this Abbey Collabby event back to its heart and soul – which is about raising money for the Collingwood Children’s Farm and its community support programs.”

Tickets are available on Eventbrite via this link.

