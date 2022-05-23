Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin is back again for 2022.

The gin started as a crazy experiment back in 2015, when distiller Cam Mackenzie steeped a parcel of locally sourced Shiraz grapes in the distillery’s original Rare Dry Gin, just to see what would happen.

The result became an Aussie icon in its own right.

This year’s gin uses ripe Shiraz grapes for natural sweetness, combined with Four Pillars Rare Dry Gin to give flavours of citrus, dense raspberry notes and a spice character to finish.

Made with grapes grown in the Yarra Valley and surrounding Victorian cool-climate vineyards, the 2022 limited-edition bottle will be released to the public on 31 May.

“This year’s vintage was not without its challenges with much of Victoria receiving rain and hail at the exact time the vines didn’t need it, around a third of the way through growing season,” said Mackenzie.

“The weather wiped out a lot of the crop leading to some of the lowest yields on record, but after a wobbly start to the season the weather remained mild allowing for vibrant and bright fruit to mature. The low cropping created an intensity of flavour we have not seen in a long time.”

The striking piece of art on this year’s limited-edition bottle is the work of world-renowned Australian photographer and artist, Luke Shadbolt.

Shadbolt experimented with creating a copper etching of one of his iconic photographs, a scene from the Australian ocean reminiscent of Hokusai’s Great Wave.

Printed directly onto the glass, this year’s artwork depicts a sculptural waveform set against a wine-dark night time landscape, using the deep red of the Bloody Shiraz liquid as the backdrop to the scene.

Four Pillars has also created a Bloody Shiraz Gin chocolate, created to repurpose the grape skins leftover from its Bloody Shiraz Gin production.

With the help of Melbourne chocolate connoisseurs Hunted+Gathered, who make the distiller’s original Rare Dry Gin chocolate, a Bloody Shiraz Gin fruit and nut chocolate bar range has been created.



In even more bloody brilliant news, Bloody Shiraz Gin was also just awarded a Gold Medal and Best of Category in the International Flavoured Gin category in the 2022 American Distilling Institute’s International Spirits Competition.

Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin will be available for purchase from 31 May 2022 from http://www.fourpillarsgin.com, at the Four Pillars Distillery, Healesville, Vic and Four Pillars Lab, Surry Hills, Sydney and from all good bottle shops. RRP $85.00. 700mL. ABV 37.8%.

The 2022 limited edition label will be available from http://www.fourpillarsgin.com, at the Four Pillars Distillery, Healesville, Vic and Four Pillars Lab, Surry Hills, Sydney only.

The Four Pillars and Hunted & Gathered Bloody Shiraz Gin Chocolate will be available with the purchase of our limited edition Bloody Shiraz Gin bottle from 31 May 2022 from http://www.fourpillarsgin.com and at the Four Pillars Distillery, Healesville, Vic and Four Pillars Lab, Surry Hills, Sydney.

Four Pillars officially opens new distillery

