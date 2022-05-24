Venues to keep lights on longer during Vivid Sydney

Hospitality venues in the CBD and surrounding areas can have their lights on for longer during this year’s Vivid Sydney, as part of special event trading extensions.

Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson said the NSW Government initiative will support businesses by enabling thousands of people to experience some of the incredible hospitality that Sydney has to offer, while enjoying the spectacular

lights display.

“Vivid Sydney runs for 23 nights, from 27 May, and instead of closing at 10pm on Sundays, hotels and registered clubs in the CBD, The Rocks, Barangaroo and Potts Point can serve alcohol until midnight,” Anderson said.

CEO of the Australian Hotels Association NSW John Whelan said Vivid Sydney is an event that attracts thousands of additional visitors into the city, so it’s important to give them the best experience by providing meals, entertainment, a drink and a place to rest.

“Staying open a few extra hours during Vivid Sydney allows us to do that. It is also a great opportunity to bolster the CBD and venues along the light trail,” Whelan said.

Anderson said the NSW Government has been supporting the hospitality sector to adapt as it recovers from COVID by supporting alfresco dining and outdoor events.

“We’ve fast-tracked approvals for 543 outdoor dining applications on roads, footpaths and other types of land, like bowling greens, open space and carparks to help the hospitality grow,” Anderson said. “We’re also boosting live entertainment with 127 live music venues and 72 live performance venues are currently benefiting from one hour of extended trading.

“Live music has flow on effects for hospitality businesses, generating patronage both before and after a live music performance. These entertainment precincts can significantly benefit businesses and their communities.”

Pictured main: Vivid-inspired cocktails are being served at Teahouse, Crown Sydney.

