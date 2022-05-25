Coopers to manufacture Molson Coors brands

Molson Coors Beverage Company is entering into a long-term manufacturing agreement with Coopers Brewery as part of its expansion plans in Australia.

Some of the brands – which include the internationally acclaimed and market-leading brands Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Chill and Coors for Molson Coors -will be manufactured by Coopers Brewery, while others will be imported.

The brands were previously distributed under an agreement with a Coca Cola EuroPacific Partners company. CCEP announced it would be exiting the beer category in Australia at the end of last year and stated that it would not renew its deal with Molson Coors after the first half of 2022.

However, earlier this month the company announced it would retain ownership of Western Australian craft brewery Feral Brewing Co.

Coopers Brewery said the beer brands would be manufactured under strict quality controls and supervision at Coopers world-class brewery located in Regency Park, utilising current production capacity.

“Coopers is proud to be manufacturing these well-known international brands right here in South Australia,” Coopers Brewery Managing Director Dr Tim Cooper said.

“I have come to know Peter Coors and his sons personally over many years and have a deep respect for Molson Coors, its history and its craft.

“Coopers is Australia’s largest independent family-owned brewer and this year we celebrate our 160th year of brewing. We are excited to be entering this partnership during this milestone year for our brewery.”

Good Drinks to distribute Molson Coors brands

Good Drinks will market and distribute Coors, Miller Chill, Miller Genuine Draught and Molson Canadian in Australia.

Good Drinks noted in a statement to the ASX that the brands collectively sell around 15 million litres each year in Australia.

“Based on current volumes sold over the last 12 months the partnership is expected to deliver an additional $35-$40million in revenue for Good Drinks,” the company said.

“The Molson Coors brands complement the current Good Drinks product range…and delivering further access to the significant Premium International beer category of the alcohol market, without competing directly with our existing brand portfolio.”

