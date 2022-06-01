House of Bombay opens at Vivid Sydney

As part of its official partnership with Vivid Sydney, Bombay Sapphire has launched a pop-up bar – House of Bombay – in Tumblong Park, Darling Quarter.

Vivid Sydney is transforming the Harbour City for 23 nights, from Friday 27 May to Saturday 18 June, with more than 200 events celebrating the essence of Sydney’s soul including its diversity, beauty, resilience, First Nations culture, and vibrant creative community.

Renowned Sydney artist Elliott Routledge, who created the Temple of Joy installation as part of Vivid Light program, also collaborated with Bombay Sapphire in creating the House of Bombay bar. Elliott, along with music producer, Nicky Night Time have curated a multi-sensory experience which will be housed within the bar, allowing visitors time to explore on the way to their next cocktail. The exciting mix of colours, lights and sounds showcased within their work draw inspiration from the flavours and tastes behind the creative Bombay Sapphire range.

House of Bombay visitors are being encouraged to kick back and take in the mesmerising projections and entertainment, all while enjoying a cocktail menu that includes the Vivid Spritz, Sunset Spiced Negroni and Hot Gin Toddy.

Darling Quarter is a new location for Vivid Sydney and will host some of its main attractions, including Vivid House, a sensory 3D walk-through visual and sonic experience and Tumbalong Nights – a free line up of music performances every Wednesday to Saturday night during the festival.

Bombay Sapphire Marketing Manager Ramona Spiteri said: “As the grandest experiential event Bombay Sapphire has done, we’re so excited to be partnering with Vivid Sydney. Bombay Sapphire and Vivid Sydney’s official partnership for 2022 is the perfect collaboration given the brand’s innovative approach to inspire self-expression.”

The House of Bombay bar is open from 5pm-11pm for the duration of Vivid Sydney 2022.

