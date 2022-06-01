Tooheys New releases limited edition NSW Blues can

Tooheys New, the official beer sponsor of the NSW Blues, has released a limited edition can ahead of the start of State of Origin season.

Designed by Sydney artist Kentaro Yoshida, the cans feature footy-inspired illustrations and images of NSW towns and landmarks to celebrate The Blues and pay tribute to Tooheys New long standing connection to the state.

“The residents of NSW spent most of the State of Origin 2021 season in lockdown, so this year Blues supporters are ready to show up and rally for their team,” said Lion Australia Managing Director Chris Allan.

“Whether they’re watching the game at home or at a mate’s BBQ, The Tooheys New limited edition can is a great way for fans to show solidarity for The Blues team and love for their state.”

Tooheys New has been the official beer partner of The Blues since 2018, but previously sponsored the team for 13 series in the 90s at the peak of their success.

Tooheys New has also teamed up with one of Australia’s most revered punk acts from Newy, These New South Whales, to create the The New Anthem, paying tribute to the state of NSW this State of Origin season.

These New South Whales will be performing the New Anthem track ahead of Game 1 at The Brewery at the Novotel, Sydney Olympic Park, on 8 June.

The Tooheys New limited edition can is now available statewide at all good liquor retailers.

