The Plantation Rum Cup launches

The Plantation Rum Cup 2022 has opened for entries and it’s aimed at everyone in the hospitality industry – from bartenders to the chefs, bar backs and hosts, any bar team that is excelling in creating memorable experiences.

“The guest experience in a bar goes beyond the cocktails consumed. It extends to the welcoming of guests by hosts, service offered by waitstaff, food cooked by the kitchen team; a team effort that contributes to making a great bar,” the brand noted.

“With this in mind, Plantation Rum is giving everyone involved in providing superb experiences the chance to win a team trip to Sydney to compete in the Plantation Rum Cup grand final. The winning team will walk away with the Plantation Rum Cup trophy and a team trip to Barbados to visit the West Indies Rum Distillery!”

To enter, each venue must have two or three team members, comprising at least one bartender and one team member from another area of the venue.

Together, this team features a Plantation Rum cocktail in their venue, registers their participation online, and promotes the drink for at least five weeks. Registration and entries close 30 June.

Teams will be judged on the following criteria:

● Cocktail taste and appearance

● Cocktails sold since date of registration

● Visibility in venue

● Visibility and promotion on social media

● Presentation to local judges during the activation period

One team from each territory from Australia & New Zealand will be chosen as finalists and head to Sydney to compete for the world’s first Plantation Rum Cup.

Click here for more information.