Glenfiddich releases Grande Couronne

Glenfiddich recently unveiled Grande Couronne, the newest addition to the Grand Series, at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW) 2022. And now the exclusive spirit is available for purchase by ballot.

The distiller and Australian fashion designer Jordan Dalah joined forces to present a reinterpreted version of the bespoke gold filigree that adorns Grande Couronne’s bottle at Dalah’s “SS23” fashion show.

“Bright red and royal blue like the carpet at the show, my reinterpretation of the filigree sets the tone for the celebration to follow,” Dalah said. “This collaboration with Glenfiddich is about redefining what luxury is. I designed my own warped filigree pattern in a limited-edition colourway that reflects my ‘SS23’ colour palette.”

Grande Couronne is a 26-year-old whisky matured in American and European oak casks at the Glenfiddich Distillery in Dufftown, Scotland, before the crowning glory – an extended finish of up to two years in meticulously sourced French Cognac casks.

A limited-edition Grande Couronne x Jordan Dalah pack will be available on 30 May. Luxury spirit enthusiasts and style seekers must register in a ballot for a chance to purchase one of the exclusive packs. Each limited-edition box set will come with an exclusive unpublished print taken from Dalah’s “SS23” show, a set of six Grande Couronne balloon glasses, and a bottle of Grande Couronne (unchanged liquid) (RRP $2699).

For more information on Grande Couronne or to register for the ballot for one of the limited-edition packs, please visit glenfiddich.com.

