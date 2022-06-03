Vivid Sydney Later ignites bar scene

Twelve of Circular Quay’s most popular bars and restaurants will open for extended hours as part of the new initiative Vivid Sydney Later.

Participating bars including Double Deuce, Mary’s Underground, Apollonia and Maybe Sammy, which will stay open to 2am every Wednesday to Sunday throughout the festival. Restaurants include Bistecca, Lana, Besuto, Tapavino, Grana, Londres 126, Bar Mammoni and Bouillon l’Entrecote will stay open until midnight on these nights.

Vivid Sydney is the largest festival of Light, Music and Ideas in the Southern Hemisphere, attracting 435,000 people across the 2022 opening weekend. The festival transforms Sydney’s CBD into an illuminating fusion of creativity, innovation and technology until Saturday 18 June.

Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade, Minister for Tourism and Sport and Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said: “We want visitors to Vivid Sydney to enjoy everything the festival and our Harbour City has to offer, including the opportunity to enjoy a fabulous meal after the Vivid Sydney lights are turned off for the night.

“Sydney is a diverse and creative city and there is no better time than Vivid Sydney to experience the best of our night-time economy, from culture, entertainment, retail and dining.”

24-Hour Economy Commissioner Michael Rodrigues added: “I regularly get feedback that the public want more late-night dining options in Sydney and this partnership will allow more people to dine out in the fantastic surroundings of Vivid Sydney.

“The NSW 24-hour economy strategy commits to enhancing the offer around major events and this initiative is one part of delivering that commitment. Sydney’s night-time economy is in full revival mode after the pandemic and offering greater choice and options for evening dining will add to the city’s buzz.”

The festival’s renowned Light Walk stretches continuously for 8km in 2022, all the way from the Sydney Opera House to Central Station – the longest in the festival’s 12-year history.

Vivid Sydney Later ensures visitors in the Circular Quay area between Philip Street, Bridge Street and Harrington Street have access to memorable late-night drinking and dining options to round out their experience.

Justin Newton, CEO of Hinchcliff House which houses Grana, Lana, Apollonia and Bar Mammoni said: “Sydney has always come alive for Vivid Sydney, and it’s great to see the city streets filled with people again. It’s been well documented how tough it has been for hospitality businesses over the last couple of years, so this support from the NSW Government is a real pick-me-up for the sector, as well as a vote of confidence. As Hinchcliff House is a recent addition to the city, it’s terrific

to be able to offer great Sydney dining experiences, well into the night.”

