All the Aussie finalists at the 2022 Spirited Awards

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) has announced the international nominees for the 16th annual Spirited Awards and there are seven Australians in the mix.

Luke Whearty at BYRDI in Melbourne, Australia and Matt Whiley at RE in Sydney are up for International Bartender of the Year, Martin Hudák at Mr Black Spirits is up for Best International Brand Ambassador, MAYBE SAMMY in Sydney is up for Best International Bar Team and Best International Cocktail Bar, The Continental Deli in Newtown is up for Best International Restaurant Bar and Dean & Nancy on 22 and RE in Sydney are up for Best New International Cocktail Bar.

“We are beyond the words to receive such a recognition on global scale by our industry,” the Maybe Sammy team said.

“Second year in row our Maybe Sammy is selected as top 10 Best international cocktail bar & bar team! On top of that our new sister venue Dean & Nancy on 22 not even after year of operation got into the top 10 list for Best international cocktail bar ! Thank you everyone for the love and congratulations to all other nominees and friends on the list.”

Since its founding in 2007, the Spirited Awards have become one of the industry’s most sought-after awards, recognising beverage professionals, products, and establishments across every facet of the spirits and cocktail community on a global scale.

TOTCF will announced the winners during the Tales of the Cocktail conference, which is returning for an in-person celebration in New Orleans from July 25-29, 2022.

“It’s been a challenging couple of years for bars and restaurants, but these nominees are a reflection of the strong spirit of our industry in spite of challenges – bold new openings, bars and bartenders who continue to strive for excellence, and a whole lot of hard-working staff who deserve amazing recognition and our support,” said Jacob Briars, Spirited Awards International Chair.

“As our world opens up again, these nominees should be at the top of your list when deciding where to go next and what to drink there.”

International categories nominees

International Bartender of the Year presented by Patrón

Moe Aljaff — Two Schmucks, Barcelona, Spain

Lorenzo Antinori — ARGO / Four Seasons Hotel & Resorts, Hong Kong, China

Giorgio Bargiani — The Connaught Bar, London, UK

Kate Boushel — Atwater Cocktail Club / Milky Way Cocktail Bar, Montréal, Québec, Canada

James Grant — Little HK, Edmonton, Canada

Keith Motsi — Charles H. Seoul at the Four Seasons Hotel, Seoul, South Korea

Rémy Savage — 🔶🟥🔵 A Bar with Shapes for a Name, London, UK

Daniel Schofield — SCHOFIELD’S BAR, Manchester, UK

Ezra Star — Mostly Harmless, Hong Kong, China

Luke Whearty — BYRDI, Melbourne, Australia

Matt Whiley — RE, Sydney, Australia (above)

Best International Bar Mentor presented by Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic

Monica Berg

Arijit Bose

Simone Caporale

Renato “Tato” Giovannoni

Tim Etherington Judge

Trevor Kallies

Dre Masso

Lauren Mote

Danil Nevsky

Agostino Perrone

Christina Veira

Camille Vidal

*Includes 12 nominees due to a tie

Best International Brand Ambassador presented by Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic

Jenna Ba — Diageo

Claudia Cabrera — Fratelli Branca

Irene Díaz — Ron Diplomático

Martin Hudák — Mr Black Spirits (above)

Daniyel Jones — House of Angostura

Ally Martin — Hendrick’s Gin

Dave Mitton — Lot No. 40 / J.P. Wiser’s

Ricardo Nava — Bacardí Latin America

Tim Phillips-Johansson — Johnnie Walker

Nicola Riske — The Macallan

Best International Bar Team presented by House of Angostura

ALQUÍMICO — Cartagena, Colombia

Atwater Cocktail Club — Montréal, Québec, Canada

Jigger & Pony at the Amara Hotel — Singapore

La Factoría — San Juan, Puerto Rico

MAYBE SAMMY — Sydney, Australia (above)

Salmon Guru — Madrid, Spain

Tayēr + Elementary — London, UK

The Clumsies — Athens, Greece

Tres Monos — Buenos Aires, Argentina

Two Schmucks — Barcelona, Spain

Best International Cocktail Bar presented by Tequila Fortaleza

ALQUIMICO — Cartagena, Colombia

Atwater Cocktail Club — Montréal, Québec, Canada

Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen & Cape Brandy Bar — Cape Town, South Africa

COA — Hong Kong, China

Florería Atlántico — Buenos Aires, Argentina

MAYBE SAMMY — Sydney, Australia

Paradiso — Barcelona, Spain

Salmon Guru — Madrid, Spain

Satan’s Whiskers — London, UK

Tayēr + Elementary — London, UK

Three Sheets — London, UK

Two Schmucks — Barcelona, Spain

*Includes 12 nominees due to a tie

Best International Hotel Bar presented by Perrier

Bar Trigona at the Four Seasons Hotel — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Botanist at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel — Vancouver, BC, Canada

Bulgari Bar at The Bvlgari Resort — Dubai, UAE

Charles H. Seoul at the Four Seasons Hotel — Seoul, South Korea

Fifty Mils at the Four Seasons Hotel — Mexico City, Mexico

Jigger & Pony at the Amara Hotel — Singapore

Lyaness at Sea Containers London — London, UK

MO BAR at the Mandarin Oriental — Singapore

Origin Bar at The Shangri-La Hotel — Singapore

The American Bar at The Stafford London — London, UK

The Donovan Bar at the Brown’s Hotel — London, UK

*Includes 11 nominees due to a tie

Best International Restaurant Bar presented by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Bar Kismet — Halifax, NS, Canada

Caffe Fernet — Singapore

Danico — Paris, France

Le Mary Celeste — Paris, France

Locale Firenze — Florence, Italy

LPM Restaurant & Bar — Dubai, UAE

Pujol — Mexico City, Mexico

Sexy Fish — London, UK

The Continental Deli — Newtown, Australia (above)

Tjoget — Stockholm, Sweden

Zuma Dubai — Dubai, UAE

*Includes 11 nominees due to a tie

Best New International Cocktail Bar presented by Stranger & Sons

🔶🟥🔵 A Bar with Shapes for a Name — London, UK

Amaro Bar — London, UK

ARGO — Hong Kong, China

Dead End Paradise — Beirut, Lebanon

DEAN & NANCY — Sydney, Australia (above)

RE — Sydney, Australia

Schofield’s Bar — Manchester, UK

Side Hustle at the NoMad — London, UK

SIPS — Barcelona, Spain

Wax On — Berlin, Germany

