5 ways to up your G&T game

June 12 is World Gin Day, a global celebration of all things gin, and Bombay Sapphire Master Distiller Dr Anne Brock has revealed her five tips for taking your G&T to the next level.

Composed of relatively few ingredients, the standard gin and tonic isn’t complicated to create. The highball cocktail is made by mixing gin and tonic water, which is poured over an ample amount of ice, and garnished with a wedge of lime.

However, there are several ways to enhance the classic gin and tonic without deviating from its fundamental essence. Dr Brock suggests trying these ideas at home.

Switch up the garnish to match the flavour profile of the gin: Lime wedges are the standard gin and tonic garnish, but there’s a whole jungle out there when it comes to alternate options for imbuing a little extra flavour to the drink.

Stir in a sprig of herb: Herbs stirred into a gin and tonic can add an intense flavour directly to the drink, not just on the nose. For harder herbs like rosemary, marjoram and sage, you can first bend or break sprigs, so their oils infuse into the liquid better, then remove them once the desired intensity of flavour is achieved. With softer herbs like mint, parsley, coriander, and tarragon, tear the leaves before adding them to the drink.

Use a flavoured tonic water: Tonic water can be the key to making or breaking a gin and tonic. Tonic water can also be the key to indoctrinating those who think they don’t like gin into loving it. A flavoured tonic can open the door for a nervous drinker to dip their toe in.

Use an infused gin: An infused gin allows for greater inspiration from the beginning, especially with so many directions to take it. Bombay Sapphire recently released their Bombay Bramble, which is bursting with the 100% natural flavour of freshly harvested blackberries and raspberries, that can be built upon with a garnish or muddled fruit.

Don’t be shy with the ice: At its core, a Gin & Tonic should be refreshing. Using too little ice, or letting it melt quickly, is a fast track towards undermining a cocktail that needs to be cold to be its best. Maintaining that cold temperature and keeping the drink nice and carbonated will ensure this drink is refreshing and delectable with every sip.

If you’d rather have your G&Ts mixed for you, Bombay Sapphire has launched a pop-up bar – House of Bombay – in Tumblong Park, Darling Quarter, as part of its official partnership with Vivid Sydney.

The House of Bombay bar is open from 5pm-11pm for the duration of Vivid Sydney 2022.

